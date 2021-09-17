'Milley made it up': Trump says top general invented story of contacting Chinese military leader

VCheng said: So said Trump, and you believe him? The joke is on you. Click to expand...

Trump didn't give the interview to the 2 NewYork times journalists ... it was the General! You claimed that the General followed procedure apparently!Hypocrites hurt and you are hurting, it is showing ... you blame Pakistani Generals for every unproven allegation but when the US General admits backstabbing his President to NewYork Times journalists, you put forward the argument of procedures and processes to justify the General's actions.