Milley made it up': Trump says top general invented story of contacting Chinese military leader

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,080
10
57,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
  1. ALL THINGS TRUMP
'Milley made it up': Trump says top general invented story of contacting Chinese military leader
Former President Donald Trump says that if recent reports are true, Gen. Mark Milley would be tried for treason.


By Colton Salaz
Updated: September 14, 2021 - 9:27pm
Former President Donald Trump blasted new reporting that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, circumvented his authority while president, saying Milley invented the story.

According to the New York Times, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa allege in their upcoming book "Peril" that Milley made secret phone calls to China because he was afraid Trump might launch a nuclear strike.
Trump refuted these claims in a statement Monday night, saying he believed Milley made the story up and leaked it to Woodward and Costa.
"The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective general together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact," Trump wrote. He added that actions "should be taken immediately against Milley," and "better generals" should get involved.
“If the story of ‘Dumbass’ General Mark Milley… is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON,” said the former President.
"For the record, I never even thought of attacking China—and China knows that. The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad. In fact, I’m the only President in decades who didn’t get the U.S. into a war—a well known fact that is seldom reported.”
justthenews.com

'Milley made it up': Trump says top general invented story of contacting Chinese military leader

Former President Donald Trump says that if recent reports are true, Gen. Mark Milley would be tried for treason.
justthenews.com justthenews.com
 
Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,276
0
2,884
Country
China
Location
China
I personally tend to believe Trump. He is a businessman, not a politician, nor a madman. Someone is preventing Trump from winning the 2024 election.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,146
-48
19,144
Country
China
Location
China
Char said:
I personally tend to believe Trump. He is a businessman, not a politician, nor a madman. Someone is preventing Trump from winning the 2024 election.
Click to expand...
Trump surrounded himself with far-right extremists like Pompeo, Bolton, Pottinger. These are extremely dangerous people for the entire world.
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,740
10
15,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@VCheng ... what procedure?

:lol:
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,740
10
15,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
So said Trump, and you believe him? The joke is on you. :D
Click to expand...
Trump didn't give the interview to the 2 NewYork times journalists ... it was the General! You claimed that the General followed procedure apparently!

Hypocrites hurt and you are hurting, it is showing ... you blame Pakistani Generals for every unproven allegation but when the US General admits backstabbing his President to NewYork Times journalists, you put forward the argument of procedures and processes to justify the General's actions.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,335
55
35,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Verve said:
US General admits backstabbing his President
Click to expand...
LOL. The General made sure that his counterpart General Kung Pao used both his brain cells to differentiate the political circus from due process. That is all. :D
Verve said:
you blame Pakistani Generals for every unproven allegation
Click to expand...
You mean that declaring Martial Law and usurping supra-Constitutional authority and privileges whenever they felt like it is just an "allegation"?! :D
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,740
10
15,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
LOL. The General made sure that his counterpart General Kung Pao used both his brain cells to differentiate the political circus from due process. That is all. :D


You mean the declaring Martial Law and usurping supra-Constitutional authority and privileges so many times is just an "allegation"?! :D
Click to expand...
:omghaha: ... keep burning! Your so-called upper moral and democratic ground has crashed in defending the US General (& thus US Deep State).
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,335
55
35,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Verve said:
upper moral and democratic ground has crashed
Click to expand...
LOL. Sure, let me just let you win here and say that Pakistan is higher in morality and democracy than USA. Ab khush? That will surely help Pakistan a lot! Let USA sink, please. :D
 
