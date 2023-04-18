Milkor approval to establish a Saudi entity to manufacture military equipment

Milkor is engaged in high-level discussions with potential end users of future equipment for its products, which range from armored vehicles to patrol boats, multiple hand grenade launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles. “We respect the fact that purchasing these systems takes time, but with the solid foundation built over the years with existing relationships and driving ambitions for new relationships, we are very optimistic,” said de Beer.Melkor is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, entertainment, and tourism. Milkor's contribution includes 100% local manufacturing, Milkor will also include local industry in the form of subcontracting and project-based cooperation.