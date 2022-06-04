milk isnt what you think, modern dairy.

Pakistan should move to healthy options, for example upgrading the drink and food carts with:
healthier food more vegetarian
better hygiene practices
adding features such as electrified carts.
lighter and robust materials used to build carts.
id registration so we know who the owner is
make milk then there from seeds which is healthier
built in fridge
lights
if making fresh oil for cooking then have built oil press from healthier seeds
etc.
for example there are cart vendors who make fresh pomegranate drinks which better alternative to drinking fizzy pop. its good for blood circulation.
The modern pasteurized milk contains no enzymes or beneficial active compounds because the heat treatment kills them.
-- Try drinking raw milk, it's taste is 100 times better.
The tetra pack milk isn't milk. It's a chemical syrup.
i have had buffalo raw milk with oats very smooth and tasty.