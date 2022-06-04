milk isnt what you think, modern dairy.

Pakistan should move to healthy options, for example upgrading the drink and food carts with:

healthier food more vegetarian

better hygiene practices

adding features such as electrified carts.

lighter and robust materials used to build carts.

id registration so we know who the owner is

make milk then there from seeds which is healthier

built in fridge

lights

if making fresh oil for cooking then have built oil press from healthier seeds

etc.

for example there are cart vendors who make fresh pomegranate drinks which better alternative to drinking fizzy pop. its good for blood circulation.