milk isnt what you think, modern dairy.

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
The modern pasteurized milk contains no enzymes or beneficial active compounds because the heat treatment kills them.

-- Try drinking raw milk, it's taste is 100 times better.

The tetra pack milk isn't milk. It's a chemical syrup.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
Pakistan should move to healthy options, for example upgrading the drink and food carts with:
healthier food more vegetarian
better hygiene practices
adding features such as electrified carts.
lighter and robust materials used to build carts.
id registration so we know who the owner is
make milk then there from seeds which is healthier
built in fridge
lights
if making fresh oil for cooking then have built oil press from healthier seeds
etc.
for example there are cart vendors who make fresh pomegranate drinks which better alternative to drinking fizzy pop. its good for blood circulation.

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The modern pasteurized milk contains no enzymes or beneficial active compounds because the heat treatment kills them.

-- Try drinking raw milk, it's taste is 100 times better.

The tetra pack milk isn't milk. It's a chemical syrup.
i have had buffalo raw milk with oats very smooth and tasty.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Azadkashmir said:
Pakistan should move to healthy options, for example upgrading the drink and food carts with:
healthier food more vegetarian
better hygiene practices
adding features such as electrified carts.
lighter and robust materials used to build carts.
id registration so we know who the owner is
make milk then there from seeds which is healthier
built in fridge
lights
if making fresh oil for cooking then have built oil press from healthier seeds
etc.
for example there are cart vendors who make fresh pomegranate drinks which better alternative to drinking fizzy pop. its good for blood circulation.
My friend all these things come when nation is educated. Our literacy rate is down the drain. In Japan, children are taught to clean up themselves, help with the school kitchen, chores etc.

Only education leads to sustainable growth. The people in power quarters don't want the nation educated, because educated people start asking questions about accountability . They don't want that.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
My friend all these things come when nation is educated. Our literacy rate is down the drain. In Japan, children are taught to clean up themselves, help with the school kitchen, chores etc.

Only education leads to sustainable growth. The people in power quarters don't want the nation educated, because educated people start asking questions about accountability . They don't want that.
you have done your research i also looked into japans cleanness.
ours are taught be rulers, let others clean the sh it.

Sinnerman108 said:
yeah compared that to Punjabis,
everything is around milk;
as long as its raw home milk. but also matters wat you feed the beast.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
i just got an idea ozone water generator is a great invention you can buy quite cheap and use it to clean the water you drink be great for cart vendors.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Foinikas said:
Do you drink raw milk?
If I had access to it, I'd drink it daily.

--Fun fact: In Egypt, in tandoors, whole wheat bread is sold. In Pakistan only refined flour roti is available which doesn't contain any fiber, main cause of constipation and digestive ailments.
 

