That's the problem you don't understand the reason for "WARS" initiated by Americans. They never initiate or fight a war for "WINNING AND LOOSING" ... they have different objectives and reasons (maintain their supremacy, dollar, destabilize regions, Dollar $$, control wealth, fear and chaos in the societies and so on). We South Asians and Asians view wars through the lens of "win and lose". Americans think differently. If you really want to fight Americans you have to THINK like Americans.



What do you think? if American "Lost" every war in history, do you believe American won't attack or initiate another war? you're super stupid if you believe they're fight or start wars for "winning". WTF is winning?



They have literally completely destroyed entire Iraq, millions of people died many injured entire Iraqi economy fkedup, they literally destroyed billions of dollar infrastructure and here you're telling oh American lost war in Iraq? WTF man when you guys understand Americans' perspective of WAR is DIFFERENT from what we Asians think and believe. We demoralize when our 5 soldiers killed in IED, Americans hardly bother about such incidents, our entire force demoralizes if our enemy shot-down our 1 vintage helicopter, trust me you can shot-down F22, you hardly see any "EXPECTED" reaction from Americans...



You strike multiple missiles against their bases in Iraq after Americans killed your commander... now, what you achieve and what they any idea?



let me tell you... they have got billions of $$ business from Arab countries oh Iran has the capability to strike missiles with "ACCURACY" fkedup man lets buy more weapons from the US to strengthen our defense (that's what Indians and Arab are doing)...



Americans hardly react against your attack you know why? they have killed your KEY commander who was the brainchild of your entire core strategy in the middle east whereas you just fired few missiles against their base even if you completely destroyed it, Americans hardly react to that why would they react when they've achieved more than what you think?

Click to expand...