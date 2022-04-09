What's new

MilitaryTimes - Four US troops injured in rocket attack on base in Syria

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,188
-9
13,560
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Four US troops injured in rocket attack on base in Syria​

By Meghann Myers
Apr 8, 12:55 AM

XZ27NZPVRRCERHT7QZ6HLRMCPA.jpg

A rocket attack in eastern Syria injured four U.S. troops. (Spc. DeAndre Pierce/Army)


Four American troops are being treated for minor injuries and evaluated for traumatic brain injury after a Thursday indirect fire attack on the Green Village base in eastern Syria, according to a release from Operative Inherent Resolve.
Two rockets hit two support buildings, the release said.
An earlier report from the Associated Press said that two service members had been treated and returned to duty.

The base was previously attacked in January, with eight rockets landing inside the perimeter.

The issue of traumatic brain injuries in U.S. Central Command has gained more and more attention in the past two years, following a rocket attack on Iraq’s al-Asad Air Base in Jan. 2020. Pentagon officials initially reported no casualties, but subsequent screenings in the following weeks found that more than 100 troops had suffered TBIs.
When asked about the attack during a press conference, then-President Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of head injuries.

“I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things,” he said at the time, later offering amputations as an example of a more concerning injury. “But I would say, and I can report, that it is not very serious.”

The reporting and tracking of those injuries came under the scrutiny of the Defense Department’s inspector general in July 2020, when the office launched a project to evaluate how doctors diagnosed, treated and reported TBIs up the chain of command.
About Meghann Myers
Meghann Myers is the Pentagon bureau chief at Military Times. She covers operations, policy, personnel, leadership and other issues affecting service members. Follow on Twitter @Meghann_MT


www.militarytimes.com

Four US troops injured in rocket attack on base in Syria

The troops are being evaluated for minor injuries and traumatic brain injury.
www.militarytimes.com www.militarytimes.com
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,188
-9
13,560
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
I just wonder, why didn't they deny this one like always? What happened?

To me, it looks like the inflation has caused major problems in house, now it is a good time to say bye bye. USA has to leave its Jewish Zionist lapdog all alone with us.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Rocket attack targets Al-Balad air base in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
176
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Aramagedon
Recent rocket attack causes heavy damage to US base in Syria
Replies
1
Views
351
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Muhammed45
Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria
Replies
1
Views
275
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Israel-Iran tensions put US troops at risk – general
Replies
0
Views
117
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Rockets hit Al-Nasr base in Iraq where American forces are stationed at
Replies
2
Views
305
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom