Military’s silence making neutrality claim doubtful, says PDM

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday again asked the military leadership to clarify its position on the issue of alleged foreign conspiracy in the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that silence was making their claim of neutrality doubtful. Speaking at a news conference after presiding over a meeting of the PDM with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, president of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if the Supreme Court gave any verdict against them then they had the right to go people’s court.
One tweet, one bayaan from the military, as the opposition is demanding, will give an impression that military has some sort of involvement in all this. I personally hope that they stay quiet and do not fall for such things.
 
One tweet, one bayaan from the military, as the opposition is demanding, will give an impression that military has some sort of involvement in all this. I personally hope that they stay quiet and do not fall for such things.
Don't even bother with the opposition.Their entire political narrative revolves around (bogus)struggle against dictators. So they will never keep military out of it.Without military as scapegoat, who would they blame, the Alladin genie?? 😄😁
 
When I look at this disgusting Dangar Diesel out living his shelf life, I'm reminded of the old saying...
شیطان کی عمر لمبی ہوتی ہے
 

