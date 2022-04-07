ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday again asked the military leadership to clarify its position on the issue of alleged foreign conspiracy in the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that silence was making their claim of neutrality doubtful. Speaking at a news conference after presiding over a meeting of the PDM with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, president of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if the Supreme Court gave any verdict against them then they had the right to go people’s court.
@waz @Horus @HRK @koolio @blain2 @Jango @Patriot forever @ghazi52 @Zibago @Areesh @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @Verve @AZ1 @Windjammer
Military’s silence making neutrality claim doubtful, says PDM
PDM chief says the opposition will never accept the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker.
www.dawn.com
@waz @Horus @HRK @koolio @blain2 @Jango @Patriot forever @ghazi52 @Zibago @Areesh @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @Verve @AZ1 @Windjammer