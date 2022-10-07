Military was listening to every move of Imran Khan still Imran Khan surprised them

They were listening to his every move inside building of PM house.Khan is talking about vote on Sunday where PTI surprised them by rejection through article.Then they were forced to open courts on sunday and overturn the ruling.Once again bajwa shits in his pants when thought Khan would remove him on night of voting and immediately forced to open IHC to save his job.Khan was in a meeting in lawn before opening of courts at midnight.Never seen a more coward and incompetent guy than bajwa in such authoritative position.Despite using state resources to defeat one man Khan have still outclassed them all.Khan you owe my respect