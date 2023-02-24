What's new

Military Veterans Slam Jaishankar's 'Defeatist Attitude' Towards China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,998
-23
97,556
Country
China
Location
China

Military Veterans Slam Jaishankar's 'Defeatist Attitude' Towards China​

The external affairs minister recently said that India cannot pick a fight with China because the latter is the bigger economy.
Feb.24 2023

New Delhi: After external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said that India cannot pick a fight with China because the latter has a bigger economy, military veterans have accused the Narendra Modi government of having a “defeatist attitude” and “bowing down to a bully”.

In a podcast with ANI editor-in-chief Smita Prakash on Wednesday, Jaishankar said: “Look, they (China) are the bigger economy. What am I going to do? As a smaller economy, I am going to pick up a fight with the bigger economy? It is not a question of being reactionary, it’s a question of common sense….”

He added that India and China have an agreement not to bring large number of troops to the border, and asked if India should violate that agreement.

Former Navy chief Arun Prakash, a veteran of the 1971 war, tweeted: “If relative size of economies is seen as arbiter of int’l relations, how come nations like Cuba, N Korea & Iran thumb their noses at the USA or Vietnam at China? India, as a democracy, nuclear weapon state & significant economic & mil power must stand firm against hegemony.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628581744017567745

Major General Shail Jha (retired) tweeted: “Mr Jaishankar should know that its not India but China which is picking the fight.”

The veteran added: “Economy or no economy, if we bow down to a bully, we are abandoning our self-respect. Is it acceptable? What a shame. And the guy is being hailed as the greatest FM. It’s cowardice."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628748251972403200

Anil Duhoon, who retired as a lieutenant colonel, said in a tweet: “China is a bigger economy, we cannot go to war with China. That’s why @narendramodi gave clean chit to China? Na koi ghusa hai….. 56 inch and LalAnkh?? Surrendered.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628619321147789313

Speaking to The Telegraph, a former lieutenant general said Jaishankar’s statement was “shocking” and was reminiscent of “unconditional surrender”.

“What happened to the so-called muscular nationalism that this government projects in election speeches? Modi’s self-declared muscular nationalism has now capitulated to Chinese aggression and bullying,” the veteran said.

Speaking about Chinese intrusions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the veteran told the newspaper that instead of “asking the Chinese troops to retreat”, the “New India under Modiji agreed to create buffer zones within Indian territories in eastern Ladakh as part of the disengagement agreement, thus ceding further territory to China”.

A retired colonel said Jaishankar’s “defeatist statement” spoke volumes about Modi’s China policy. “Where is Mr 56-inch Modi’s muscular nationalism when it comes to China?” the former colonel asked.

thewire.in

Military Veterans Slam Jaishankar's 'Defeatist Attitude' Towards China

The external affairs minister recently said that India cannot pick a fight with China because the latter is the bigger economy.
thewire.in thewire.in
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
'Want good neighbourly relations but...': Jaishankar sends stern message to Pakistan, China
Replies
10
Views
404
SaadH
S
khansaheeb
"Politics At Work": S Jaishankar Slams US Media's "Biased" India Coverage
2
Replies
24
Views
886
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
4
Views
482
omegared
O
Imran Khan
On Rahul Gandhi's ‘pitai’ remark for Indian Army, here's what Jaishankar said
2
Replies
17
Views
996
Skimming
S
INDIAPOSITIVE
jaishankar-Bilawal Bhutto Talks in Tashkent? Kashmir on Cards as Pak Hopes for Meet on SCO Sidelines
Replies
1
Views
532
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom