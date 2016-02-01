What's new

Military usage & Tourism activities of Flying & making aircrafts & Gliders locally

Patriot786b2

Patriot786b2

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2019
276
0
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
A police constable M.Azhar with Amazing abilities of Flying & making Aircrafts & Gliders.
This activity inside Pakistans awaam should be immediately adapted into military use or Tourists coming into Pakistan? In order for the hobby to succeed we as Pakistanis must think above and beyond and out of the box? For a mere 35 lacks rupees anyone can operate the aircraft or glider for own hobby? Instead of buying or import market products from overseas at premium cost? There is great talent within Pakistan to be seen by honest Pakistani government administration.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
shah1398 Military aspects/usage of PAKSAT -1R. Pakistan Strategic Forces 13
Dariush the Great Turkey and Iran vow to target PKK in joint military operations Middle East & Africa 0
Windjammer PAKISTAN MILITARY ACADEMY - THE CRADLE OF LEADERSHIP ! Pakistan Army 0
HalfMoon Indian Military is taking heavy causalities as Chinese UCAVs completely wipe out Indian positions Indian Defence Forum 82
B Drop 'martial law’ from military lexicon: PM Hasina Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
Chhatrapati Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson Indian Defence Forum 206
Metal 0-1 China setting up military logistics facilities in Pakistan: US report Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Tejas Spokesman Indian Defence minister visits Iran for military talks Indian Defence Forum 3
kankan326 It may not be a bad idea for China to war with India to prevent US further military adventure China & Far East 75
Yankee-stani Quantifying Everything: the Military Equipment Index 2015 World Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top