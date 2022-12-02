Military Type Certificate for Gripen E obtained In November, Saab was granted a Military Restricted Type Certificate (MRTC) for Gripen E, which attests that the aircraft has met all the airworthiness and flight safety requirements set by the Swedish and Brazilian military authorities, represented by the Swedish Military Aviation Safety...

Saab Global30 November 20222 min readObtaining a military type certificate for a fighter aircraft is something unique. A milestone adding yet another chapter to the aviation history.In November, Saab was granted a Military Restricted Type Certificate (MRTC) for Gripen E, which attests that the aircraft has met all the airworthiness and flight safety requirements set by the Swedish and Brazilian military authorities, represented by the Swedish Military Aviation Safety Inspectorate (FLYGI) and the Industrial Fostering and Coordination Institute (IFI) in Brazil. The joint certification reflects the synergy obtained through the technical cooperation between the two authorities.As the design is now certified, Saab shifts its focus to the development and testing of new functionalities. For the customers, this is a milestone of the greatest importance, being an essential step for the Gripen to start operations.“The fact that we now have reached this important milestone, is not only a historic step in the aviation history, it is also, above all, a significant step for our customers. This is the result of a great team effort which requires knowledge, competence and perseverance to obtain. Designing a fighter aircraft is the ultimate team sport", says Johan Segertoft, Head of Gripen Design.