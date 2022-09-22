What's new

Military Technologies in the Region ( İsrael , Turkiye , İran , KSA , UAE )

MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
9,177
-40
8,531
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
To show Military Technologies by Countries in the Region ( News and Updates )





ISRAEL

Sky Shield Electronic Warfare and Self protection pod

Sky Shield engages enemy radars in hostile environments, providing comprehensive electronic countermeasures against enemy threats. The system creates a corridor for multiple attacking aircraft, thus increasing aircraft survivability in time and providing attack options
1663857991415.png




SCORPIUS Radar Electronic Warfare System

Scorpius is a defense weapon system designed to disrupt the communications and radar of UCAVs, Ships, Missiles,etc
1663858252232.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
9,177
-40
8,531
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
TURKIYE


EHPOD Electronic Warfare and Self protection pod

its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
1663858445629.png

1663858461760.png



KORAL and REDET-II Electronic Warfare Systems

-- Radar Electronic Support (ES System) and Radar Electronic Attack (EA System )
-- Analyzes multiple target signals in a wide frequency range
-- Automatic identification of threats
-- High precision direction finding
-- High precision position fixing with multi platforms
-- to jam and deceive conventional and complex types of land, sea and airborne radar
Systems
-- Automatically generating appropriate response with digital radio frequency memory capability

1663858729771.png

1663858742461.png

1663858756009.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Israel Aerospace Industries showcases Scorpius-G mobile EW system at ADEX
Replies
2
Views
218
dani191
D
MMM-E
  • Locked
Top 10 Military projects makes Turkiye unrivaled in the region
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
8K
Foinikas
Foinikas
D
Using EW to detect and disrupt multiple threats
Replies
4
Views
804
SQ8
S
D
Intimate security barriers: Elbit sold the Alinet system to Morocco
Replies
0
Views
402
dani191
D
beijingwalker
China unveils game-changing electronic warfare drones
Replies
0
Views
483
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom