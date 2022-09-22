Military Technologies in the Region ( İsrael , Turkiye , İran , KSA , UAE )

To show Military Technologies by Countries in the Region ( News and Updates )
ISRAEL
Sky Shield Electronic Warfare and Self protection pod
Sky Shield engages enemy radars in hostile environments, providing comprehensive electronic countermeasures against enemy threats. The system creates a corridor for multiple attacking aircraft, thus increasing aircraft survivability in time and providing attack options
SCORPIUS Radar Electronic Warfare System
Scorpius is a defense weapon system designed to disrupt the communications and radar of UCAVs, Ships, Missiles,etc
