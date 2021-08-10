Military Technical Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine and the weapon systems offered for JVs

The Ukrainian government has received a delegation of senior military officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by the Saudi Assistant Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh, who is one of the Kingdom's senior military personnel.The meeting took place as part of the expansion of military-technical cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Ukraine and Saudi Arabia will expand international defense cooperation. The agreement was reached during joint working meetings between the two official delegations of the Defense Ministries and the Office of the Military Attache in Saudi Arabia with representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Ukroboronprom Group of Companies.An agreement to expand cooperation was signed on February 5, 2020 between Assistant Minister of Defense Lieutenant-General Muhammad Al-Ayesh and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Zagorodnyuk.Also, as part of the visit to the territory of the Antonov State Corporation, a display of promising serial weapons was organized, which was organized by private exporters from Ukroboronprom - GP SVTF Progress and GP GVVP Spetstekhnoexport.The companies presented to the delegations from the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the latest developments in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and their means of combating them, radar and electronic warfare systems, Antonov transport aircraft, armored cars, small arms, as well as the development of the State Design Committee Luch Bureau, In particular, the RK-360MT missile system "Neptune" and the "Alder" system, high-precision missiles RK-10, ATGM "Stugna" and "Corsair".At the same time, due to the increased interest of the delegation of Saudi Arabia in the Neptune and Alder missile systems, the government commission of the Luch Design Bureau, the Raybird-3 Skyeton UAV, presented the Iskra 80K6 family of radars and electronic warfare systems.The signing of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the defense sector and the launch of new and joint projects in various fields of cooperation.The agreement provides new opportunities for military-technical cooperation and allows the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense and in such fields as the defense industry, information technology, education and military medicine.