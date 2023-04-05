Military Surplus Markets in Pakistan

Hello people,
So couple of my friends from US are really into Collecting Military Surplus from around the world. So they're asking me if I can hook them up with authentic Military Surplus from Pakistani military and ISAF stuff.
If you guys have info on markets online, physical please let me know. Also want to try selling surplus to collectors in states at ridiculous price.
