Military report details 'disturbing' allegations on Ontario long term care homes

rooming COVID-19 positive patients with uninfected ones, insect infestations and aggressive resident feeding that led to choking.

It’s shocking that this can happen here in Canada. It’s gut-wrenching.”

detailed by Canadian Armed Forces members

the military reports “significant” fecal contamination in resident rooms, cockroach infestations, residents not being bathed in weeks, and some crying out for help for more than two hours.

Canadian Armed Forces teams deployed to five of the province’s worst-hit long-term care

