What's new

Military Police official (MP) risking his own life to save a man

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,158
4
3,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany

A heroic act of a military police official saved a man from being electrocuted in Balochistan’s capital city amid ongoing monsoon spell and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The man, identified as Shehroz Masih, was rescued from hazardous electric shock pain in an area of Quetta Cantt by a timely action.

The video shows the military police official tying a piece of cloth to Masih and pulling him away from the electric pole without caring for his life.

The man was later shifted to a hospital for treatment and his condition is reportedly stable.

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Military policeman saves man from getting electrocuted in Quetta (VIDEO)

QUETTA – A heroic act of a military police official saved a man from being electrocuted in Balochistan’s capital city amid ongoing monsoon spell
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Good Police Man Vs Abusive Protestor : Policeman widely appreciated
2
Replies
25
Views
673
khail007
K
Faqirze
Lahore: Fight over arcade game row results in death of a young male
2
Replies
18
Views
942
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
A
‘Dalit man was not killed for his stylish moustache and lifestyle’: Rajasthan Police issues clarification, rubbishes social media claims
2
Replies
18
Views
668
El Sidd
El Sidd
Falconless
PM Imran Khan announces Tamgha i Shujaat for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national
2
Replies
18
Views
954
SD 10
SD 10
313ghazi
Usman Mirza, four others sentenced to life in Islamabad couple harassment case
Replies
3
Views
318
Deltadart
Deltadart

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom