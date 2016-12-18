MIlitary Plane Crashes

Everyone survived but 32 people have been hospitalized, including 16 in grave condition.

The Ilyushin Il-18 made an emergency landing about 30 kilometers from an airfield near the town of Tiksi in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) early on December 19, the ministry said. The Il-18, a propeller plane designed in the 1950s, had taken off from an air base in Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region with 32 passengers and seven crew.

that crushed IL-18B, tail number RF-91821, was one of the oldest in the Russian Air Forces. Its first flight dated 1965 and currently it is 51 years old. From 1979 till 2010 the aircraft was based in Ulan-Ude, since then – in Yekaterinburg, and was operated by the command of the 14th army of Central Military District of Russian army.