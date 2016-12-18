/ Register

MIlitary Plane Crashes

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by Hindustani78, Dec 18, 2016.

    Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 09:24
    http://zeenews.india.com/news/world...hes-in-papua-killing-13-official_1959487.html
    [​IMG]
    http://zeenews.india.com/news/world...hes-in-papua-killing-13-official_1959487.html

    Jakarta: An Indonesian military Hercules C-130 plane crashed into a mountain in the easternmost province of Papua, killing all 13 people board, a search and rescue agency official said on Sunday.

    The airforce transport plane had taken off from the city of Timika before crashing near its destination of Wamena at around 6.15 a.m. local time (2315 GMT), said Ivan Ahmad Riski Titus, operational director of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency.

    The crash site on Lisuwa mountain had been found and the bodies of the victims were being brought back to Wamena, he said.

    Though the exact reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the official said that bad weather is suspected to be the cause of the crash.

    The plane was carrying food supplies from Timika to Wamena when it crashed Sunday, the official said.

    Air transport is commonly used in remote and mountainous Papua, Indonesia`s easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible.

    Indonesia has a patchy air safety record and President Joko Widodo promised a review of the country`s ageing air force fleet last year after a military transport plane crashed, killing more than 100 people.


    First Published: Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 09:24
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    This handout picture released by search and rescue team and available on December 18, 2016 shows Indonesian soldiers examining the Hercules military plane A-1334 that crashed in Wamena on December 18, 2016. A military plane crashed on December 18 in remote mountainous region of Indonesia's Papua, killing 13 people on board, military and police officials said.

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/intern...ashes-in-Papua-killing-13/article16898948.ece
    An Indonesian military Hercules C—130 transport plane crashed on Sunday in the easternmost province of Papua, killing all 13 people on board.

    Air force chief of staff Agus Supriatna told MetroTV the plane was carrying 12 tonnes of food supplies and cement from Timika to Wamena, a distance of about 200 km, when it crashed just minutes before its scheduled landing.

    The plane took off from Timika at 5-35 a.m. and crashed about four minutes before it was scheduled to land in Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya.

    It was the third serious air accident in Indonesia in less than a month. On Nov. 24, a Bell 412 EP helicopter from the Indonesian army crashed in the Indonesian part of Borneo island, killing three. A week later, a police plane with 13 people aboard crashed into the sea on the way to the island of Batam, near Singapore.

    In July last year, an air force Hercules crashed into a neighborhood of Medan, Indonesia’s third largest city, killing more than 140 people including military personnel, family members traveling with them and people on the ground.
     
    [​IMG]
    http://www.hindustantimes.com/world...red-reports/story-JLg4hff8ozD9rcf3mfF7GM.html

    The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that one of its planes had crashed in northeast Siberia with 39 people on board as it tried to make an emergency landing near a Soviet-era military base.

    The Il-18 aircraft came down around 30 kilometres (18.64 miles) from an airfield near the town of Tiksi in the Sakha Republic at 4:45 a.m. local time, the TASS news agency reported.

    The Defence Ministry said a team of military investigators had been flown to the crash site.

    The Il-18, a Soviet-era propeller plane whose design dates from the 1950s, had taken off from an air base in Kansk in western Siberia with 39 people on board, including seven crew.

    Tiksi, a coastal town of around 5,000 people inside the Arctic circle, hosts a Soviet-era military air base that has been renovated in recent years as part of President Vladimir Putin’s drive to remilitarize the Arctic.

    ***********
    [​IMG]

    Illustration photo, crashed Russian cargo plane in Arctic (by ec-arctic.ru)

    http://uatoday.tv/society/russian-a...in-siberia-victims-reported-video-849633.html

    A 51 year old plane transporting personnel of the helicopter regiment, all passengers injured



    The Russian Defense Ministry says one of its planes has crash-landed in northern Siberia, RFE/RL reports. Everyone survived but 32 people have been hospitalized, including 16 in grave condition.

    The Ilyushin Il-18 made an emergency landing about 30 kilometers from an airfield near the town of Tiksi in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) early on December 19, the ministry said. The Il-18, a propeller plane designed in the 1950s, had taken off from an air base in Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region with 32 passengers and seven crew.

    Aleksei Kolodeznikov, the deputy head of the regional government, was quoted as saying that high winds may have forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing. The Defense Ministry said military investigators were flown to the crash site.


    Russian media Ura.ru informed, that crushed IL-18B, tail number RF-91821, was one of the oldest in the Russian Air Forces. Its first flight dated 1965 and currently it is 51 years old. From 1979 till 2010 the aircraft was based in Ulan-Ude, since then – in Yekaterinburg, and was operated by the command of the 14th army of Central Military District of Russian army.

    Also local media published the first video from the hospital, where the wounded military personnel are lying on the floor of the Tiksi medical installation.

    Photos from the scene, published by Yekaterinburg website E1.ru, shows the plane broke into 3 parts.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    http://www.interfax.com/newsinf.asp?y=2016&m=12&d=21&pg=4&id=723663

    ASTANA. Dec 21 (Interfax) - A Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft crashed during a nighttime training flight on Wednesday, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.

    The pilot, Major A. Iskakov, did all he could to divert the plane from a populated area before ejecting, the spokesperson said.

    "The pilot is currently in satisfactory condition," the spokesperson said.

    "A commission set up by the defense minister is investigating the causes and circumstances of the incident," he said.

    Major Iskakov has flown a total of 556 hours in daytime and nighttime, the ministry said.
     
    http://zeenews.india.com/news/world...res-monday-national-mourning-day_1961637.html

    Moscow: A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday, with no sign of survivors among the 92 onboard, who included dozens of Red Army Choir members heading to celebrate the New Year with troops.


    The Tu-154 plane went down in the Black Sea shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler where it had been refuelling, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Russian news agencies.

    It disappeared from radar just two minutes after it took off at 5:25 am (0225 GMT).

    The ministry told agencies there was no sign of any survivors at the crash site and that four bodies had been recovered off the coast of the resort city of Sochi, as authorities launched a frantic search operation.

    "Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5 kilometres from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 metres," the ministry said.

    President Vladimir Putin told state television that Russia will observe a national day of mourning on Monday.

    The plane had been on a routine flight to Russia`s Hmeimim airbase in western Syria, which has been used to launch air strikes in Moscow`s military campaign supporting its ally President Bashar al-Assad in the country`s devastating civil war.

    Among the plane`s 84 passengers were Russian servicemen as well as 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army`s official musical group also known as the Red Army Choir, and its conductor Valery Khalilov. They were headed to Syria to participate in New Year celebrations at the airbase.

    The passengers also included nine journalists, with state-run channels Pervy Kanal, NTV and Zvezda saying they each had three staff onboard the flight.

    There were also eight crew members, the ministry said.

    A list of passengers published by the defence ministry also included Elizaveta Glinka, a doctor and charity worker who serves on the Kremlin human rights council.

    Mikhail Fedotov, who heads the council, said Glinka was travelling to Syria to bring medication to a university hospital in the coastal city of Latakia near the airbase, agencies reported.

    Konashenkov said that the aircraft had been in service since 1983 and had flown some 7,000 hours since. The plane last underwent repairs in December 2014 and was serviced in September, he said.

    Russia`s Investigative Committee said a criminal probe had been launched to determine whether violations of air transportation safety had led to the crash.

    Investigators are currently questioning the technical personnel responsible for preparing the plane for take-off, the committee said.

    Tu-154 aircraft have been involved in a number of accidents in the past.

    Russian warplanes have flown out of the Hmeimim base to conduct air strikes, and the base is also home to an S-400 air defence system.
     
    http://www.deccanchronicle.com/world/asia/040117/iraq-helicopter-gunship-crash-kills-four.html
    Updated Jan 4, 2017, 2:51 pm IST

    The helicopter crashed due to technical issues killing all the four crew members on board.


    Baghdad: An Iraqi attack helicopter crashed south of the Mosul battlefield on Wednesday, killing all four crew members, security officials said.

    "During an army aviation mission this morning, an aircraft crashed due to a technical failure," the Joint Operations Command coordinating the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group said in a statement.

    An official in the JOC said the entire crew was killed in the crash.

    "The crew of four -- two pilots and two technicians -- was killed," a captain in Iraq's army aviation told AFP.

    "They were heading to Qayyarah on a routine mission," he said, referring to an area that has been the main military hub south of Mosul since the launch on October 17 of an operation to retake the city from IS.

    The helicopter was a Russian-made Mi-35 gunship, he added.

    He said that the intensity of the war on IS recently meant that the necessary maintenance work on such helicopters was not always satisfactory.

    "There is a lot of strain on these aircraft, that have just kept flying lately," the captain said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
     
    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1038756/world

    BANGKOK: A Thai military air show for children was marred by tragedy Saturday when a fighter jet plunged from the sky and burst into flames, killing the pilot.

    Families were gathered at the airport in the southern city of Hat Yai to watch the show put on for Thailand’s annual Children’s Day.

    Amateur video footage showed the JAS 39 Gripen jet maneuvering over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a ball of fire away from spectators.

    The Ministry of Defense is investigating the cause of the crash on Saturday.

    Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon says Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot’s family.

    Children’s Day is usually observed with public outings at military bases.



    [​IMG]
     
    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1059156/saudi-arabia
    RIYADH: The Command of Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Friday in a statement that a Jordanian (F-16) jet fighter crashed due to a technical glitch in Najran in Saudi Arabia's south.

    The pilot ejected before the crash and was not hurt.
     
    [​IMG]
    http://zeenews.india.com/india/indi...ortie-near-allahabad-pilots-safe_1986723.html

    New Delhi: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday crash landed in the adjoining district of Kaushambi, minutes after it took off from an airbase on the outskirts of the city.

    Both the pilots are reported to be safe.

    The chopper, which took off from Bamrauli air base, toppled when the pilots tried to crash-land after it developed a technical snag, news agency PTI quoted sources in IAF as saying.

    According to Defence PRO Group Captain, BB Pande, the IAF Chetak helicopter took off from the Central Air Command headquarters at Bamrauli, 20 kms from here, on a routine sortie with two pilots on board.

    "Shortly after take-off, the helicopter developed a technical failure following which the pilots tried to land it in the fields. The land was uneven and the helicopter toppled while landing, though both pilots ejected safely," he said in a statement.

    A court of inquiry (COI) has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident.

    (With PTI inputs)


    First Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - 10:30

    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Rescue work in progress after Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter toppled while attempting to land in Kathula Gospur village, with both the pilots reported to be safe near Allahabad.
     
    https://www.airforcetimes.com/artic...d-in-plane-crash-while-training-in-new-mexico

    [​IMG]

    Three airmen assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron were killed after their U-28A crashed during a training sortie, officials announced Wednesday morning.

    The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday about a quarter mile east of Clovis Municipal Airport in New Mexico.

    "We are deeply saddened by this loss within our Air Commando family," said Col. Ben Maitre, commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, in a statement. "Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

    The names of the airmen have not been released, pending notification of their families.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation. Air Force officials did not immediately release any additional information.

    The U-28A provides a manned fixed-wing, on-call or surge capability for improved tactical airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of special operations forces, according to an Air Force fact sheet.

    The aircraft is operated by the 318th, 319th and 34th Special Operations squadrons, while training is conducted by the 5th and 19th SOS. The units are located at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and Cannon Air Force Base.
     
    http://zeenews.india.com/world/military-jet-crashes-in-serbia-two-pilots-missing-1993942.html

    Belgrade: Serbia's defence ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia and two crewmembers are missing.

    The ministry says the G-4 trainer aircraft crashed in western Serbia, near the village of Slatina, at 10:30 local time today during a routine training flight. It says a search for the pilots is continuing.

    The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in former Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia. The cause of the crash was being investigated.
     
    The helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members, the Tunceli governor's office said in a statement.
    http://indianexpress.com/article/world/turkey-police-helicopter-carrying-12-crashes-4618336/

    By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 18, 2017 7:24 pm
    A Turkish police helicopter carrying 12 people crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli on Tuesday, the local governor’s office said, adding that the crash may have been caused by poor weather conditions.

    The helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members, the Tunceli governor’s office said in a statement.

    Heavy fog in the region made the rescue operation difficult, Turkish media reports said.
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/wo...us-navy-helicopter-crashes-near-guam-4629976/

    By: AP | Hagatna | Published:April 27, 2017 9:30 am
    Two pilots and a crewmember have been rescued after the US Navy helicopter they were riding in crashed in waters near Guam.

    The Navy says today’s crash happened as the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations.

    Guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey rescued the pilots and air crewman, who were uninjured.

    The MH-6R Seahawk helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Marine Strike Squadron 78. The Sea Hawk is a twin-engine helicopter based aboard the Dewey.

    The Dewey, the helicopter and the USS Sterett destroyer are deployed as part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group, which departed San Diego for the Western Pacific on March 31. The crash is under investigation.
     
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/intern...ls-8-troops/article18328004.ece?homepage=true

    Soviet-made AN-26 crashes into hillside outside the town of Candelaria though the weather was good.
    A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside on Saturday in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops on board, the government said.

    Cuba’s military said in a statement that the Soviet-made AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 6-38 a.m. and crashed outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles (65 kilometres) away.
     
    Indians are masters of plane crashes first put it on Russians now more recently Hercules C-130 downing
     
