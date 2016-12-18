MIlitary Plane Crashes

Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 09:24 http://zeenews.india.com/news/world...hes-in-papua-killing-13-official_1959487.html http://zeenews.india.com/news/world...hes-in-papua-killing-13-official_1959487.html Jakarta: An Indonesian military Hercules C-130 plane crashed into a mountain in the easternmost province of Papua, killing all 13 people board, a search and rescue agency official said on Sunday. The airforce transport plane had taken off from the city of Timika before crashing near its destination of Wamena at around 6.15 a.m. local time (2315 GMT), said Ivan Ahmad Riski Titus, operational director of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency. The crash site on Lisuwa mountain had been found and the bodies of the victims were being brought back to Wamena, he said. Though the exact reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the official said that bad weather is suspected to be the cause of the crash. The plane was carrying food supplies from Timika to Wamena when it crashed Sunday, the official said. Air transport is commonly used in remote and mountainous Papua, Indonesia`s easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible. Indonesia has a patchy air safety record and President Joko Widodo promised a review of the country`s ageing air force fleet last year after a military transport plane crashed, killing more than 100 people. First Published: Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 09:24 This handout picture released by search and rescue team and available on December 18, 2016 shows Indonesian soldiers examining the Hercules military plane A-1334 that crashed in Wamena on December 18, 2016. A military plane crashed on December 18 in remote mountainous region of Indonesia's Papua, killing 13 people on board, military and police officials said. http://www.thehindu.com/news/intern...ashes-in-Papua-killing-13/article16898948.ece An Indonesian military Hercules C—130 transport plane crashed on Sunday in the easternmost province of Papua, killing all 13 people on board. Air force chief of staff Agus Supriatna told MetroTV the plane was carrying 12 tonnes of food supplies and cement from Timika to Wamena, a distance of about 200 km, when it crashed just minutes before its scheduled landing. The plane took off from Timika at 5-35 a.m. and crashed about four minutes before it was scheduled to land in Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya. It was the third serious air accident in Indonesia in less than a month. On Nov. 24, a Bell 412 EP helicopter from the Indonesian army crashed in the Indonesian part of Borneo island, killing three. A week later, a police plane with 13 people aboard crashed into the sea on the way to the island of Batam, near Singapore. In July last year, an air force Hercules crashed into a neighborhood of Medan, Indonesia’s third largest city, killing more than 140 people including military personnel, family members traveling with them and people on the ground.