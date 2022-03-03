What's new

Military Options for Russia now? |its USA revenge for Syria ?

USA is openly providing stinger missiles and ATGM to Ukrainion army now. Even though Ukrainian army will not be able to fight for long however this will sting russia and russian armed forces.

The options Russia have ( from russia's prespective)
  • Russia have no option but to completely eat ukranion territory into its own territory as sanctions and other efforts already kicked in and it will not be removed no matter what. Putin will have to finish what he started.
  • Divide ukraine in 10 states and rule them all.
  • Start spreading arms to rebels in syria & iran to make distress for USA.
  • Somehow convince China to open another front towards taiwan to divide NATO.
  • Nuclear explosion in serbia (in its own territory) to give europe a warning that what may come.
  • Destabilize all those countries by arming terrorists / rebel groups who are helping Ukraine. ( this is what USA does , terrorists are those who are against your policies)

If china will not stand with Russia then it may become 2nd soviet union saga. and we may see russia collapse.

1646307969497.png
 
Russia only has NATO to care about, that's why they can concentrate. This is why they were methodically weeding out Western friendly regimes, be they democratic, or not, in their soft southern underbelly.

People say that Russia threw more than a half of its armour to Ukraine, which is bonkers. It would've been an extreme risk for any other sanely thinking military.
 
Russians have not applied much force in Ukraine.. Its a major change of strategy for Russia considering historically it has been the opposite. They are way more relaxed, something else is cooking!!!!!
 

