Military ops starting in Swat

So have the negotiations then completely broken down? Just last week the special envoy for A-stan was saying they are still progressing.

Or are these rogue splinter groups?

Kh Asif said yesterday that this isn't as big of an issue as being propper up...

The government does need to come clean on this.
 
The miscreants have been emboldened to do what has been happening. Only political stability and a whole of government approach is the way to keep this problem at bay. While some may think IK and the PTI are soft on these kinds of people, hard power alone can’t not defeat this challenge. Defeating their narrative is key, and IK had a narrative that could be accept by the people. And it’s the support of the people (as well as economic development and robust policing) that limits the miscreants from gaining recruits.
 
White privilege

The miscreants have been emboldened to do what has been happening. Only political stability and a whole of government approach is the way to keep this problem at bay. While some may think IK and the PTI are soft on these kinds of people, hard power alone can’t not defeat this challenge. Defeating their narrative is key, and IK had a narrative that could be accept by the people. And it’s the support of the people (as well as economic development and robust policing) that limits the miscreants from gaining recruits.
Yeah, and lar-yo-bar simpers aka PTI KPK haven't helped build that narrative.
 
So they're let in by the neutrals at the now heavily guarded and fenced Afghan border, taken to Swat, allowed to terrorise the locals, even capture some officers, and then more neutrals are sent in to establish law and order? Is this whole exercise a show of power? Are we waiting for more Shaheeds so ISPR can restart posting about sports? Or is this a warning to the general populace how the neutrals can turn the country upside down if they want to?
 
So they're let in by the neutrals at the now heavily guarded and fenced Afghan border, taken to Swat, allowed to terrorise the locals, even capture some officers, and then more neutrals are sent in to establish law and order? Is this whole exercise a show of power? Are we waiting for more Shaheeds so ISPR can restart posting about sports? Or is this a warning to the general populace how the neutrals can turn the country upside down if they want to?
they will pick you in vigo if you ask logical questions .
 

