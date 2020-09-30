What's new

Military operation in Balochistan?

Desert Fox 1

Desert Fox 1

Aug 11, 2020
Large numbers of Pakistani troops have reportedly arrived to Kahaan military garrison from Kohlu. Locals fear that Pakistani army is preparing for heavy military offensives in Kohistan Marri region of balochistan..
I don't know how much truth it has as it is from an unofficial source..
Desert Fox 1

Desert Fox 1

Aug 11, 2020
KaiserX said:
Please share sources... I doubt Bajwa has the guts to level these BLA bastards.
It is not a single man's decision. It is based on discussions and meetings between COAS,CGS, Corp's commanders (especially 12th corp's commander),DG ISI and probably DG MO
 
K

KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
Desert Fox 1 said:
It is not a single man's decision. It is based on discussions and meetings between COAS,CGS, Corp's commanders (especially 12th corp's commander),DG ISI and probably DG MO
Where is the source? unless a source is provided this is all speculations and rumours... infact BLA terrorist/Indians overseas have put out such fake news before in order to gain sympathy and malign Pakistani military. Unless there is a credible source MODS should close this topic.
 
pakpride00090

Feb 28, 2019
If its true..

About damn time. These pesky little baloch terrorists have become a nuisance lately. Hope this operation finish this problem once and for all.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Find these bastards of the Hindutva/RSS/Congress etc. wherever you can and shove the bayonets through their skull with a cracking sound to be heard by their Hindu masters.....

Show no mercy at all.....
 
KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
Desert Fox 1 said:
Yes, without rapid developments in education and health sector our army will be looked as nothing but foreign occupants
Oh bullshit. Pakistan has pumped atleast 20+ bn in just the last few years including social development packages, provincial budget, and investments. Hell Gwadar has seen investment to the toon of 10+ bn come to fruitation with another 20+ bn in the backlog or in the works. The federal govt has pumped funds into balochistan only to see the $$$ disapear into thin air. Such funds would have been much better off in revenue generating areas such as Peshawer, Punjab, or Karachi where such investment would have had a much much larger impact and ROI.

It is the backward thinking Baloch and their tribal leaders who are to blame. Not health, not investment, and not education. Even if we pump 1 trillion into balochistan today the issue would still be there.

Re-education camps on the scale of Germany or China today is the only solution for the innocent. For the terrorist a bullet.
 
