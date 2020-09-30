Military operation in Balochistan?

Desert Fox 1 said: Yes, without rapid developments in education and health sector our army will be looked as nothing but foreign occupants Click to expand...

Oh bullshit. Pakistan has pumped atleast 20+ bn in just the last few years including social development packages, provincial budget, and investments. Hell Gwadar has seen investment to the toon of 10+ bn come to fruitation with another 20+ bn in the backlog or in the works. The federal govt has pumped funds into balochistan only to see the $$$ disapear into thin air. Such funds would have been much better off in revenue generating areas such as Peshawer, Punjab, or Karachi where such investment would have had a much much larger impact and ROI.It is the backward thinking Baloch and their tribal leaders who are to blame. Not health, not investment, and not education. Even if we pump 1 trillion into balochistan today the issue would still be there.Re-education camps on the scale of Germany or China today is the only solution for the innocent. For the terrorist a bullet.