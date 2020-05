A military medical school student saved a collapsed old lady on the street goes viral on the Chinese social media yesterday. A old lady had a stroke and collasped on a busy street in Xian city, a medical student from a PLA military medical school nearby rushed to help and was in a kneeling position without knee protection and both of her legs went to sleep before the ambulance arrived and took the lady to the hospital.Because she is just a student , to make sure that no mistakes should be made in the treatment, she called her professers for help, later on it proved that all the treatment she provided for that old lady was right.She is also one of the military medical students who participated last year's Chinese national day parade in Beijing.