Military lessons from latest Palestine - Israel confrontation?

I would to discuss what military lessons other members saw in the latest Palestine - Israel clash. My takeaways:
- Even the best ballistic defenses can be overwelled by massed fire
- Rockets have a shoot and scoot advantages over gun artillery
- Underground bunkering is the best way to avoid modern airstrikes
- Light forces can more easily evade modern airstrikes (especially in built up areas)
- Insurgent forces are getting better at mitigating the impacts of modern air warfare (on going trend over the last 20 years).
- Also, considering Afghanistan and Yemen....$100mill-$200mill fighter bombers didn't significantly turn the tide in these conflicts. No wonder USAF is looking for low cost alternative to F-35.
- Social Media is playing a bigger and bigger role in the information war. It is becoming harder and harder for centralized cabals to control the narrative. SMQ should of used my language....reporter would really gone bonkers