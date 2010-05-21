Military leadership has told parliamentarians that "Afghan Taliban and TTP are internally united”.

They will spread propaganda via their mouthpieces to sabotage reconciliation efforts between afghan taliban and Pakistan.



The fact is not hidden that afghan taliban had/have linkages with TTP but it is mostly limited to Afghanistan, but they are a different group and many foreign elements back them against Pakistan and Afghan taliban had never carried out attacks against Pakistan nor shown support for any such action.



This is where their influence with TTP can come in handy and that has been a focal point of our negotiarion with Afghan Taliban, and they have agreed to not let anyone use Afghanistan soil against Pakistan. Their representative has said this in the open. The decision of not giving american any bases and not calling OBL terrorist is a clear indication that we have reached an agreement with afghan taliban.



Saleem safi is a lal topi sympathezier, one can clearly see the pain he is having. He wants to spoil the understanding, and select a few points to create an environment that supports his masters design of crearing a wedge between Afghan taliban and Pakistan.



When will our army learn that not to divulge with traitors ( this was strictly a private briefing now clearly these traitors will release points out of context to further their aim). Either hold it openly in public or not at all.