Military leadership has told parliamentarians that "Afghan Taliban and TTP are internally united”.

Google translate
Highlights of the Parliamentary Briefing:
1: Pak used every tactic to persuade the Afghan Taliban for a political solution, but they did not agree.
2: The Afghan Taliban and the TTP are one from within.
3: The Afghan government is aware of our efforts but is still aggravating the situation by speaking out against Pakistan.
4: There is a danger that the Taliban will seize Kabul by force. What should the political leadership do in this case?
5: The United States is not paying, but Russia is using the corridor of the previous agreement.
6: Despite US pressure, China will not leave. We want to have good relations with both countries. 2/3
7: No more favorites in Afghanistan. Whatever Afghan government is formed, it will be acceptable to us.
8: If the Taliban take over by force and civil war breaks out, Pakistan will have to face difficulties in terms of refugees and many other issues. In that case, the TTP will be strengthened inside Pakistan