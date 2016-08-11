What's new

Featured Military leadership had asked parliamentary leaders not to drag it into politics

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,570
53
74,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Military leadership had asked parliamentary leaders not to drag it into politics

September 21, 2020




If the need arises, the army will stand with the civilian government,” a senior military official had told parliamentary leaders in the meeting — ISPR/Files


The military leadership, in a meeting last week with parliamentary leaders, stressed that that the army should not be dragged into political parties' matters, Geo News reported Monday.
They had conveyed clearly that the army was “not involved, directly or indirectly, in any political process of the country”.

“If the need arises, the army will stand with the civilian government,” a senior military official had told parliamentary leaders in the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Gilgit-Baltistan's administrative affairs were also on the meeting's agenda.

The military leadership also told the civilians that the army was not involved in either electoral reforms or problems related to the National Accountability Bureau and other political matters. It also told them that it was the responsibility of the political leadership to work out such matters between themselves.
Details of the meeting emerged a day after Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed that parliamentary leaders had met the military leadership and discussed matters related to the country.

Separately on Monday, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Seed also confirmed that the meeting took place last week, saying that the country's institutions should not be made “controversial”.

“They target institutions and then ask for time for meetings,” Saeed said, referring to opposition leaders. He had said that the clear message from the military leadership was to "not involve the military in politics".




www.thenews.com.pk

Military leadership had asked parliamentary leaders not to drag it into politics

“If the need arises, the army will stand with the civilian government,” the military leadership had said
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Khursheed Shah asks govt to summon military leadership to Parliament Pakistani Siasat 11
Windjammer PAKISTAN MILITARY ACADEMY - THE CRADLE OF LEADERSHIP ! Pakistan Army 0
H Civil, military leadership discuss national security in wake of Indian army's use of cluster ammo Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
ghazi52 Pak military leadership likely to be in US during PM visit Pakistan Army 85
S Pakistan Army's complete version, How they did their attack "Top Indian Military leadership target w Strategic & Foreign Affairs 11
greenblooded Harmony,positiveness and hopefulness seen after a long time between military and civilian leadership Pakistani Siasat 4
S COAS reaches Tehran, will meet Iranian civilian and military leadership Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
cirr China's military leadership undergoes reshuffle Chinese Defence Forum 0
Zarvan Army Chief arrives in China for 3 day visit. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 43
Devil Soul Civil-military leadership directs action against Dawn’s ‘misleading’ story on national security Pakistan Army 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top