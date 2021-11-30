Military land not being used for defence purposes must be returned to govt: CJP Gulzar

Haseeb BhattiPublished November 30, 2021 - Updated 27 minutes agoFacebook Count

Twitter Share

4

A photo of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. — DawnNewsTV/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday said that the law did not allow land meant for defence purposes to be used for commercial gains, saying such land should be returned to the government once its strategic use has ended.



A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed the hearing on the issue of military lands being used for commercial purposes.



As the hearing got under way, the chief justice again grilled Defence Secretary retired Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain over commercial establishments being built on military land.



"The law's intention is not that defence land is used for any other purpose," Justice Gulzar reiterated. "If [the land] is not being used for defence then it will go back to the government."



"This is government land," the top judge said, noting that cinemas, petrol pumps, housing societies, shopping malls and marriage halls were being constructed on land meant for defence.



"General sahib, these are not defence purposes," he told the defence secretary, asking the attorney general to explain how the defence ministry would "limit the land's use to defence".



The court said it would interpret the law concerning the land of cantonment boards in light of the Constitution, with Justice Amin remaking: "This is also very important for the institution's own reputation."



The CJP then turned to the attorney general, saying "They must be made to understand the law, who will do that?"



He said a retired major had given the land of Global Marquees, a wedding venue near Gora Qabristan, on lease to a private party, and asked whether he had the authority to do so.



"The army did not take any action against the retired major," the CJP said, noting that millions of rupees were being earned through Global Marquees on a daily basis.



The CJP ordered authorities to demolish a wall built next to Kala Pul as well as the Grand Convention Hall "today".



'Unsatisfactory' Report

The CJP expressed dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the defence secretary regarding the case, saying the report "claims the [illegally built] buildings have been demolished, but they are still there".



The defence secretary responded that he would visit the sites in person and take pictures to compile a new report.



"This situation is a cause of embarrassment for the army and us both," CJP Ahmed remarked, following which the attorney general offered to withdraw the report submitted today.



The court directed him to submit a detailed report within four weeks, identifying the purposes of each piece of cantonment land.



"Under the law, strategic land will only be used for defence purposes," the CJP told the defence secretary.



The secretary informed the court that the scope of the term "strategic objectives" was "wide", saying commercial activities also fell into the category of "strategic defence".



"Whenever the army goes to the borders, these activities are carried out for the purpose of welfare and to keep the morale of the army high," Hussain explained.



At this, the CJP said: "Secretary sahib everything is fine, but where is the cantonment there? All we can see there are houses."



Justice Ahmed pointed out that schools and marriage halls had also been built on Faisal Base land.



"It is being said that Masroor and Korangi airbases are being shut and [perhaps] commercial activities will be started there," the CJP added.



He noted that cantonment land had to be returned to the government after defence objectives were met.



"The army should not compromise on its bigger objectives for petty business," Justice Qazi Amin remarked, adding that the military should be mindful of the sanctity of its institution.



CJP Ahmed pointed out that shopping malls had also been built on defence land in Lahore and Quetta, saying "it is not clear how the Ministry of Defence will sustain these activities."



The defence secretary informed the court that a joint committee of all three armed forces had been formed to check violations of the law.



The CJP further said that "allotting houses to senior army officers does not fall under defence purposes."



"How can the army carry out commercial activities on state land?" he questioned, emphasising that state land should not be "exploited".



'Army is for defence, not for business'

Justice Ahmed said the issue was not limited to Karachi, but such violations were common across the country.



Justice Amin said it was incomprehensible why the army needed to indulge itself in business, while the CJP noted that "the army has constructed a tall building on Gizri Road overnight."



He asked that if constructing cinemas, marriage halls and houses were "defence activities" then what was actual defence.



The CJP further said the land sold by some army officers for a few lacs had been used to build houses that were now worth tens of millions.



"All the land of cantonments must be restored to its original condition," the top judge said, adding that the SC will also review all of the army rules and laws in light of the Constitution.



"The army is there for the country's defence, not for doing business," the CJP remarked.



The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.