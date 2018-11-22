What's new

Military Intelligence Corps?

Salam everyone.
I've noticed that there is a lack of posts about Pakistan's Military Intelligence Service arm in relation to their role and career path.
I'm very interested in learning more about it.
I'm feeling very inclined to join through PMA LC to serve in the MI branch. Is it possible? Any thoughts?
 
You need first to get selected in military for this. After that, you will know yourself what you have to do to get into MI.

MI is not a corps but it's titled as Directorate of Military Intelligence. Their role is related to military operations and also internal intelligence mainly related to military. They do have some external role especially related to India but generally, ISI is tasked for external role mainly.

The HQ is located inside GHQ while for training, there is a school in Murree, ' School of Military Intelligence' where you are given a full course.

You don't chose MI, MI choses you. (lol, jk, wanted to sound cool)

I hope this little information helped you. Have a good day.
 
