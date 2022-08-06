What's new

Military hypersonic missile scientist duped colleague into hiring prostitute at top Air Force lab

Lol, i can't stop laughing. This is like Idiocracy in real life. How the US want to catch up to Russia and China in hypersonic missiles with "scientists" like this?

Military hypersonic missile scientist duped colleague into hiring prostitute at top Air Force lab

James Gord was accused of tricking a supervisor into hiring sex worker Amanda F. Savino, 32, onto a team tasked with developing hypersonic jet engines and rockets at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
A senior US Air Force hypersonic missile scientist duped his colleague into hiring a prostitute at a top military research team so that he could continue paying for her services without his wife's knowledge, a search warrant revealed.

Dr. James Gord was accused of tricking a supervisor into hiring the 32-year-old sex worker, Amanda F. Savino, onto a team tasked with developing hypersonic jet engines and rockets at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, in 2017, a warrant obtained by the Daily Beast showed.

Although Savino's incompetence in physics, engineering, and the basic use of word processors was quickly revealed during her day-to-day at the office, she was soon offering what expertise she did have to other scientists at the base, with one individual paying her $20,000-a-year to clean his apartment in the nude before engaging in oral sex.

As the plot began to unravel and the duped supervisor attempted to oust Savino from her post, Gord became erratic and threatened to kill the supervisor and himself, but ultimately transferred the prostitute to another military contractor and $150,000 in funding to pay for her salary.
1482527354337.jpg
 
