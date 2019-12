Military Helicopter Crashes in Minnesota

A Minnesota National Guard official said a Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard has crashed in central Minnesota, Thursday, December 5. State National Guard Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times that the UH-60 crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base on Thursday afternoon. The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after taking off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud, Heusdens said. (AP)