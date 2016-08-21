What's new

Military Engineering Services employee Honey trapped by Pak Military Intelligence !

Military Engineering Services employee arrested for passing info to Pak Intelligence
Man was honey-trapped on Facebook, received money on multiple occasions
1600353722352.png


Tribune News Service
Gurugram, September 16

Military Intelligence Lucknow and STF Haryana on Thursday arrested a civilian employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) in Rewari, Haryana for passing classified information to the Pakistani Military Intelligence unit after being honey-trapped on Facebook.


An interrogation into the matter is underway, said sources.

The man was reportedly in touch with operatives of Pakistani Military Intelligence unit since two and a half years and has received money on multiple occasions.

AN Examination of his mobile device and his joint interrogation are in progress.
 
