Military Engineering Services employee Honey trapped by Pak Military Intelligence !

Military Engineering Services employee arrested for passing info to Pak Intelligence

Man was honey-trapped on Facebook, received money on multiple occasionsMilitary Intelligence Lucknow and STF Haryana on Thursday arrested a civilian employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) in Rewari, Haryana for passing classified information to the Pakistani Military Intelligence unit after being honey-trapped on Facebook.An interrogation into the matter is underway, said sources.The man was reportedly in touch with operatives of Pakistani Military Intelligence unit since two and a half years and has received money on multiple occasions.AN Examination of his mobile device and his joint interrogation are in progress.