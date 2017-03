Global Village Space



The PPP after a lot of resistance has finally agreed to support the reinstatement of the military courts for two years. The Military courts had been an issue of conflict between the government and the opposition parties since these courts had ceased to have constitutional authority at the beginning of this year, on 7th January, and needed to be renewed.



However, on 28 February, PTI and other opposition parties meet with the government and had agreed to support its proposal on military courts. The meeting had been boycotted by the PPP, who had asked for an all-party conference to discuss the issue again.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said, “Despite our differences with PML-N, we have agreed on the extension of military courts in greater national interest.”



The military courts were set up, under the 21st Amendment in January 2015 and were to last for two years. They were set up right after the Army Public School (APS) attack in December 2014, in Peshawar. During the all-party conference, on 4th March, that was not attended by the PTI or PML-N, PPP had indicated that they may agree to a one-year extension of military courts.



The former President and PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, condemned the PML-N government by saying, “I think there are weaknesses [in NAP] because the government is not serious and they have not provided them the funds.”

