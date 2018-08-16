Military coup underway in Sudan

alex pitters
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Aug 4, 2020
- 46
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
A military coup appears to be underway in Sudan, an oil-producing nation. Several government officials have been arrested, according to initial reports.
Unknown military forces have arrested Sudanese Prime Minister
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was placed under house arrest early Monday after an unidentified military force besieged his home, according to local TV. Sudanese military forces have also detained four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, Al Hadath TV reported.
Military forces have even stormed the home of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s media adviser and arrested him early Monday, local sources said.
Source: Insider Paper
Unknown military forces have arrested Sudanese Prime Minister
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was placed under house arrest early Monday after an unidentified military force besieged his home, according to local TV. Sudanese military forces have also detained four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, Al Hadath TV reported.
Military forces have even stormed the home of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s media adviser and arrested him early Monday, local sources said.
Source: Insider Paper