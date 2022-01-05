Military convoy belonging to US terrorist army targeted in Basra, Iraq

Muhammed45
According to Baghdad Al-Youm, a military convoy belonging to US terrorist army was targeted in Basra. So far no group takes the responsibility of the attack.
Recently, a number of roadside bombs exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces. In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.
وكالة بغداد اليوم الاخبارية
بغداد اليوم وكالة اخبارية عراقية مستقلة في خطابها وتمويلها وغير مرتبطة بأي جهة عراقية او عربية او اجنبية، هدفها ايصال المعلومة والخبر بحيادية تامة بعيداً عن الطائفية والانحياز القومي او العرقي او الديني او المذهبي.
baghdadtoday.news
کاروان ارتش تروریستی آمریکا در «بصره» هدف قرار گرفت
یک کاروان لجستیک متعلق به نظامیان ایالات متحده آمریکا امروز پنجشنبه در استان «بصره» عراق هدف قرار گرفت.
www.mashreghnews.ir