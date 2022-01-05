What's new

Military convoy belonging to US terrorist army targeted in Basra, Iraq

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
According to Baghdad Al-Youm, a military convoy belonging to US terrorist army was targeted in Basra. So far no group takes the responsibility of the attack.

Recently, a number of roadside bombs exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces. In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.

وكالة بغداد اليوم الاخبارية

بغداد اليوم وكالة اخبارية عراقية مستقلة في خطابها وتمويلها وغير مرتبطة بأي جهة عراقية او عربية او اجنبية، هدفها ايصال المعلومة والخبر بحيادية تامة بعيداً عن الطائفية والانحياز القومي او العرقي او الديني او المذهبي.
baghdadtoday.news baghdadtoday.news

www.mashreghnews.ir

کاروان ارتش تروریستی آمریکا در «بصره» هدف قرار گرفت

یک کاروان لجستیک متعلق به نظامیان ایالات متحده آمریکا امروز پنجشنبه در استان «بصره» عراق هدف قرار گرفت.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Imran Khan said:
you both are really crazy man :lol: life on earth will be boring withour arabs iran and USA ISHRAEL :partay:
Click to expand...
Its good that we can make some fun :enjoy:

Do you know the Irony? The shit face Americans are still insisiting that there was no casualty. Man what saucy rude stupids these Americans are :lol::lol::lol:
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
The title of the thread is offensive. While we understand the situation between US and Iran however you need to consider that this is not an Iranian forum but a Pakistani forum and though we have our own list of disagreements with the US however openly naming them as the terrorist army or calling the Iranian elite revolutionary guard terrorists would not be justified.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
IceCold said:
The title of the thread is offensive. While we understand the situation between US and Iran however you need to consider that this is not an Iranian forum but a Pakistani forum and though we have our own list of disagreements with the US however openly naming them as the terrorist army or calling the Iranian elite revolutionary guard terrorists would not be justified.
Click to expand...
Sir, American army is an invader.

Who is supposed to be a terrorist? A savage country that sanctioned Iraq and starved millions of Iraqi infants, women and kids to death because of a damn lie of WMD and despite revealing the lie they still occupy some parts of the country allowing armed groups such as ISIS make problem for the Central government and the seperatists movement such as Kurds?

Or the ones trying to kick them out with what ever they have left?

Depends on your own under standing of terrorism.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Muhammed45 said:
Sir, American army is an invader.

Who is supposed to be a terrorist? A savage country that sanctioned Iraq and starved millions of Iraqi infants, women and kids to death because of a damn lie of WMD and despite revealing the lie they still occupy some parts of the country allowing armed groups such as ISIS make problem for the Central government and the seperatists movement such as Kurds?

Or the ones trying to kick them out with what ever they have left?

Depends on your own under standing of terrorism.
Click to expand...
Like I said we have a number of disagreements with the US including the above however Pakistan does not consider the US army a terrorist army. Since you are on a Pakistani forum, I will request you to be considerate of our sensitivities. That is all.
 
