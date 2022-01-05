Military convoy belonging to US terrorist army targeted in Basra, Iraq

Sir, American army is an invader.



Who is supposed to be a terrorist? A savage country that sanctioned Iraq and starved millions of Iraqi infants, women and kids to death because of a damn lie of WMD and despite revealing the lie they still occupy some parts of the country allowing armed groups such as ISIS make problem for the Central government and the seperatists movement such as Kurds?



Or the ones trying to kick them out with what ever they have left?



Depends on your own under standing of terrorism.