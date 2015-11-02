© Syed Amar Khan
Military cautioned against spending spree in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Armed Forces have been asked by the Prime Minister to tighten budgetary spending to limit
www.defseca.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|China-Russia-Iran joint military drill cautions US: analyst
|Middle East & Africa
|29
|Israeli Military Cautioned Of Possible CIA Recruitment Attempt
|World Affairs
|0
|After China now it is Shiv Sena's Turn : Indian Military likes to get kicked in the back
|Indian Defence Forum
|7
|How does the Pentagon’s AI center plan to give the military a battlefield advantage?
|Military Forum
|0
|H
|The Cacus 2020 military drill
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|0
|I
|Featured India, Japan sign mutual military logistics agreement
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|The Guardian : US cancels 1,000 China student visas, claiming ties to military
|World Affairs
|1
|Featured Global Times: Chinese military from all over China drills in NW China and Tibet since September
|Military Forum
|18
|U.S. Military Is Offered New Bases in the Pacific
|China & Far East
|1
|US military developing joint all domain command and control enabled by AI
|Military Forum
|1