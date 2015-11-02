What's new

Military Cautioned Against Spending Spree In Bangladesh

Guess who is controlling the puppetry from behind the screens? Asking the armed forces to 'tamp down' activity, thinking that Bangladesh might become an 'uncontrollable threat'??

Armed services should do what it needs, stay on course - and not listen to unsolicited 'Covid' excuses. They are plenty sensible and have a much better governance structure than the rest of the Govt. administration.

Just listen to her, nod nicely, and then continue to stay on course....
 
Guess who is controlling the puppetry from behind the screens? Asking the armed forces to 'tamp down' activity, thinking that Bangladesh might become an 'uncontrollable threat'??

Armed services should do what it needs, stay on course - and not listen to unsolicited 'Covid' excuses. They are plenty sensible and have a much better governance structure than the rest of the Govt. administration.

Just listen to her, nod nicely, and then continue to stay on course....
If Hasina was able to prevent (on indian instruction) purchase of any meaningful aircraft in last 12 years, Covid is an easy excuse for her to use.
 
If Hasina was able to prevent (on indian instruction) purchase of any meaningful aircraft in last 12 years, Covid is an easy excuse for her to use.
Yes, like how Khaleda and BNP shelved our current flagship BNS Bangabandhu by calling it a piece of junk and dismantled the airforce by halting the MIG deal midway and how she deprived the armed forces of proper weaponry, Yes, since the time for Revisionists is now, let's all forget that period.
 
Yes, like how Khaleda and BNP shelved our current flagship BNS Bangabandhu by calling it a piece of junk and dismantled the airforce by halting the MIG deal midway and how she deprived the armed forces of proper weaponry, Yes, since the time for Revisionists is now, let's all forget that period.
So why did Khaleda not legally punished by 12 years old awami regime??? Or was the fact money stolen from mig deal by Hasina and Rehana would have come out? indian subservient awami league and Hasina running the regime for last 12 years but still needs BNP and Khaleda for its survival. How pathetic is that? Think of yourself parroting same pathetic line; what a pity!
 
So why did Khaleda not legally punished by 12 years old awami regime??? Or was the fact money stolen from mig deal by Hasina and Rehana would have come out? indian subservient awami league and Hasina running the regime for last 12 years but still needs BNP and Khaleda for its survival. How pathetic is that? Think of yourself parroting same pathetic line; what a pity!
Such a patriotic, singing like a canary but only from the safety of the US with a US passport, again, such a patriot.
 
