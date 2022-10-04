What's new

Military Balance of Turkish & Hellenic Air Forces in the Region

The tension between Turkiye and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean has escalated rapidly in recent days. When the sea and airspace problems from the past were added to the maritime jurisdiction problem, the situation became even more critical.



Hellenic Air Force Strength

According to open sources, the Hellenic Air Force operates 229 combat aircraft including

32 F-16C/D Block 30
38 F-16C/D Block 50
54 F-16C/D Block 52+
30 F-16C/D Block 52+ Advanced
18 Mirage 2000BG/EG
24 Mirage 2000-5 BG/EG
33 F-4E AUP

These Aircrafts are deployed to 6 main bases (Larissa, Nea Aghialos, Souda, Araxos, Andravida, and Tanagra) and 3 forward bases (Skyros, Lemnos and Kastelli)



24 RAFALE on order

The Tanagra Air Base in Greece is new home of the Rafale Fighter Jets
And the entire fleet will be deployed at Tanagra Air Base by the summer of 2023

1664878841380.png



84 F-16 Block70 modernization until 2028

In 2017, Greece started the FMS (Foreign Military Sales) process with the USA to upgrade its 84 F-16C/D Block 52+/52+ Advanced to the F-16V "Viper" level until 2028

-- AN/APG-83 SABR AESA Radar
-- Data link
-- Electronic Warfare System
-- Helmet-mounted display system (JHMCS II)

1664878694199.png




Early Warning and Command Control Aircraft

4 Embraer EMB-145H AEWCs
1664881727769.jpeg



Network Centric Warfare

Greece has only 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced Jets with this capability. while Turkiye has 163+29+35 F-16s with this capability

until 2028 , 84 F-16 block70 modernized Jets will have this capability with Link-16 TDL


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Turkish Air Force Strength

According to open sources, the Turkish Air Force operates 266 combat aircraft, including

36 F-16C/D Block 30
100 F-16C/D Block 40
71 F-16C/D Block 50
29 F-16C/D Block 50+
30 (+/-) F-4E/2020.

These aircraft are deployed to 6 main bases ( Eskişehir, Konya, Merzifon, Bandırma, Diyarbakır ve Balıkesir ) and 2 forward bases ( Dalaman ve Malatya )


163 F-16 CCIP Modernization

CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) between 2010 and 2015

AN/APG-68(V)9 Radar
Link-16 System
Self-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)
Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS)
AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG)
Modular Mission Computer
Advanced interrogator/transponder
Integrated precision navigation
LCD Color MFDs
Improved AVTR System
Multifunctional Information Distribution System
High speed Anti-Radar Missile Targeting System

1664879731839.jpeg




35 F-16 OZGUR Modernization .. ( F-16 block70 )

It is aimed to equip 35 F-16 Block 30 Fighter Jets with a unique mission computer with national avionics and national OFP software


-- The service life of F-16 Block 30 extended from 8.000 hours to 12000 hours
-- National Friend-Foe Identification (IFF) System
-- National AESA Radar MURAD
-- National Mission Computer
-- Multifunction Cockpit Center Display Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display
-- Fuel Hydraulic Gauge
-- Inertial Navigation System
-- Engine Indicator Display
-- National Sound Safety Device

1664880174908.jpeg




40 new F-16 block70

79 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard


The Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard


-- 40 new F-16 block70
-- 79 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard

F-16 Block70

-- APG-83 AESA Radar
-- New avionics architecture
-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite
-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD)
-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)
-- The Night Vision Imaging System
-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II
-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod
-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
-- Conformal fuel tanks
-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours
-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrust

1664880360294.png




The Eurofighter Typhoon option was first time officially mentioned by Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın on Sep 25, 2022

Turkiye has brought up the purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which will not draw any reaction from the NATO against the possibility of the USA's F-16 block70 sale not being realized.


Eurofighter Typhoon

Captor-E AESA Radar
IRST
METEOR Air to Air Missile

1664881286723.jpeg



KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet

First flight : 2023
In service : 2025

Lenght : 14.7 m
Wingspan : 10 m
Height : 3.3 m

Endurance : 5 Hours
Combat radius : 500 nm
Service ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ft
Cruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9 ... ( supersonic variant mach 1,4 )
MTOW: 6000 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg

Engine : 1x AI-25TLT .... 1x AI--322F turbofan

-- AESA Radar , EOTS , sensor fusion
-- Stealth design
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence

-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS
-- Independent navigation
-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier

to carry 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missiles in the Internal weapon stations for stealth flight capability in BVR combat
1664882320105.jpeg

1664882382971.jpeg

1664883401639.jpeg


S400 Air Defense System

Radar range : 600 km
Firing range : 380 km 40N6E missile and 250 km 48N6E3 missile
Altitude : 30 km
Speed : mach 3.5 and mach 5,9

Turkiye bought 36 launchers with 192 missiles
1664882603190.png

1664882642055.png



Early Warning and Command Control Aircraft
Network Centric Warfare

4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs can provide a "big picture" of both the airspace and maritime environment and transfer it to the relevant command centers via Link-16 Tactical Data Link

Turkiye's most significant advantage in terms of Airborne Early Warning is the 163+29+35 F-16s with Link-16 TDL capability, while Greece has only 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced aircraft with this capability

1664882898476.jpeg
 
RADAR Network

Fixed radars are relatively easy to destroy because their locations are known, so mobile radars and airborne early warning aircraft are used as a precaution

The E-7T AEWC can provide a "big picture" of both the airspace and maritime environment and transfer it to the relevant command centers via Link-16 Tactical Data Link.

Turkiye's most significant advantage in terms of Airborne Early Warning is the 163+29+35 F-16s with Link-16 TDL capability, while Greece has only 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced aircraft with this capability


The E-7T AEW&C can detect the enemy aircraft and hostile air defense systems with its radar and Electronic Support system and transmit this information to friendly elements via the Link-16 TDL. In this way, Turkish F-16 pilot can see the position of enemy elements even if they are out of radar range and commence an attack or evasive maneuver according to this information.
 
