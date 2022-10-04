Military Balance of Turkish & Hellenic Air Forces in the Region

Hellenic Air Force Strength

Turkish Air Force Strength

40 new F-16 block70 ​

79 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard ​

The tension between Turkiye and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean has escalated rapidly in recent days. When the sea and airspace problems from the past were added to the maritime jurisdiction problem, the situation became even more critical.According to open sources, the Hellenic Air Force operates 229 combat aircraft including32 F-16C/D Block 3038 F-16C/D Block 5054 F-16C/D Block 52+30 F-16C/D Block 52+ Advanced18 Mirage 2000BG/EG24 Mirage 2000-5 BG/EG33 F-4E AUPThese Aircrafts are deployed to 6 main bases (Larissa, Nea Aghialos, Souda, Araxos, Andravida, and Tanagra) and 3 forward bases (Skyros, Lemnos and Kastelli)The Tanagra Air Base in Greece is new home of the Rafale Fighter JetsAnd the entire fleet will be deployed at Tanagra Air Base by the summer of 2023In 2017, Greece started the FMS (Foreign Military Sales) process with the USA to upgrade its 84 F-16C/D Block 52+/52+ Advanced to the F-16V "Viper" level until 2028-- AN/APG-83 SABR AESA Radar-- Data link-- Electronic Warfare System-- Helmet-mounted display system (JHMCS II)4 Embraer EMB-145H AEWCsGreece has only 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced Jets with this capability. while Turkiye has 163+29+35 F-16s with this capabilityuntil 2028 , 84 F-16 block70 modernized Jets will have this capability with Link-16 TDL----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------According to open sources, the Turkish Air Force operates 266 combat aircraft, including36 F-16C/D Block 30100 F-16C/D Block 4071 F-16C/D Block 5029 F-16C/D Block 50+30 (+/-) F-4E/2020.These aircraft are deployed to 6 main bases ( Eskişehir, Konya, Merzifon, Bandırma, Diyarbakır ve Balıkesir ) and 2 forward bases ( Dalaman ve Malatya )CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) between 2010 and 2015AN/APG-68(V)9 RadarLink-16 SystemSelf-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS)AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG)Modular Mission ComputerAdvanced interrogator/transponderIntegrated precision navigationLCD Color MFDsImproved AVTR SystemMultifunctional Information Distribution SystemHigh speed Anti-Radar Missile Targeting SystemIt is aimed to equip 35 F-16 Block 30 Fighter Jets with a unique mission computer with national avionics and national OFP software-- The service life of F-16 Block 30 extended from 8.000 hours to 12000 hours-- National Friend-Foe Identification (IFF) System-- National AESA Radar MURAD-- National Mission Computer-- Multifunction Cockpit Center Display Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display-- Fuel Hydraulic Gauge-- Inertial Navigation System-- Engine Indicator Display-- National Sound Safety DeviceThe Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard-- 40 new F-16 block70-- 79 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard-- APG-83 AESA Radar-- New avionics architecture-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD)-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)-- The Night Vision Imaging System-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)-- Conformal fuel tanks-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrustTurkiye has brought up the purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which will not draw any reaction from the NATO against the possibility of the USA's F-16 block70 sale not being realized.Captor-E AESA RadarIRSTMETEOR Air to Air MissileFirst flight : 2023In service : 2025Lenght : 14.7 mWingspan : 10 mHeight : 3.3 mEndurance : 5 HoursCombat radius : 500 nmService ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ftCruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9 ... ( supersonic variant mach 1,4 )MTOW: 6000 kgPayload : 1.500 kgEngine : 1x AI-25TLT .... 1x AI--322F turbofan-- AESA Radar , EOTS , sensor fusion-- Stealth design-- Internal weapon stations-- Stealth flight capability-- The ability to hide from Radars-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS-- Independent navigation-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrierto carry 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missiles in the Internal weapon stations for stealth flight capability in BVR combatRadar range : 600 kmFiring range : 380 km 40N6E missile and 250 km 48N6E3 missileAltitude : 30 kmSpeed : mach 3.5 and mach 5,9Turkiye bought 36 launchers with 192 missiles4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs can provide a "big picture" of both the airspace and maritime environment and transfer it to the relevant command centers via Link-16 Tactical Data LinkTurkiye's most significant advantage in terms of Airborne Early Warning is the 163+29+35 F-16s with Link-16 TDL capability, while Greece has only 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced aircraft with this capability