Military and Defence Industry Cooperation between Türkiye and Democratic Republic of Congo

2022-02-20-MND-SSB-Congo-military-defence-industry-Cooperation-1-1170x776.jpg


Cooperation agreements on military and defence industry were signed between Türkiye and Democratic Republic of Congo. The signing ceremony was held on 20 February, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo during President Erdoğan’s visit to Africa. The Military Framework Agreement was signed by Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence and Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga, Minister of Defence of Democratic Republic of Congo, while Defence Industry Cooperation Agreement was signed by Minister Kurhenga and Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, President of Defence Industries.

2022-02-20-MND-SSB-Congo-military-defence-industry-Cooperation-2.jpg


2022-02-20-MND-SSB-Congo-military-defence-industry-Cooperation-3.jpg


www.savunmahaber.com

Military and Defence Industry Cooperation between Türkiye and Democratic Republic of Congo | savunmahaber.com


