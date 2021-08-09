Military action opposite Kel during 2001-2002 mobilization

Details of major clash in Kashmir were kept secret by India and Pakistan KASHMIR: India and Pakistan fought a secret, large-scale battle in Kashmir last month in which Indian fighter jets and helicopter…

Has any literature from our side come to light discussing this step we undertook, and what was the impetus? Again, why were the troops not provided with means to counter threats from the air? Have lessons pertained to the primacy of airpower to successfully hold ground been learned post-military engagements in FATA where airpower was used in support of ground troops? If we don't want to up the ante by involving airpower on our side, it makes little sense to dispatch our own troops to capture and hold ground across the LoC while "wishing" that the enemy would not turn to airpower to dislodge them after its ground forces meet with failure. There is no utility of cross LoC operations without aircover, regardless of the tactical necessity such a move would carry.