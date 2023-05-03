What's new

Militarisation Of Coco Islands Near Andamans: What It Means For India Amid Chinese 'Spy Base' Suspicion

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,089
13
31,709
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Myanmar has denied any military facilities built by China on Great Coco Islands, situated near Andamans. But the denial can be taken seriously only when Indian inspectors are allowed to visit the area

6270539858d39661dde2594d4f3234751681575369553236_original.jpg

The recent revelation by British think tank Chatham House has created ripples in the Bay of Bengal. The reported discovery through satellite images of a new expanded runway and aircraft hangars along with surveillance facilities on the Great Coco islands were probably known to the Indian security establishment, and hence the Myanmar military junta, known as Tatmadaw, was warned that any such military infrastructure would not be taken lightly.

During the civilian National League for Democracy regime led by Aung San Suu Kyi, India had tried to get closer to the Myanmar military, which resulted in the country accepting Indian Kilo class submarine, which was inducted into the Myanmar Navy in December 2020. As India hoped to develop closer military ties with Myanmar, it raised hackles in the Chinese security establishment. The operation of a submarine is a complex process, which leads to dependence on its source country. However, this prized gift from India could not dissuade Myanmar military junta from secretly offering base facilities on its Great Coco Group of Islands to the Chinese, which first raised concerns in the Indian strategic circles during the nineties when there were reports of China setting up radar facility. The then military rulers probably heeded India’s warnings, and assured Indian interlocutors that the country would not allow its islands to be used against Indian security interests. In fact, Indian naval observers were allowed to visit Myanmar to see for themselves if there were any naval surveillance facility worth the name. The Chinese designs were then thwarted by India. However, the Chinese seem to have revived the idea of restoring the Great Coco islands as a spy base, along with Little Coco Islands as its military outpost right on the mouth of Indian maritime waters, near the Andaman sea.

When Indian officials confronted the Myanmar regime with the satellite pictures of new infrastructure coming up on the Great Coco Islands, situated only 45 kms away from last Indian island of Andaman and Nicobar chain, they flatly denied any such development being undertaken by the Chinese. This denial can be taken seriously only when Indian inspectors are allowed to visit the Coco group of Islands, as done earlier in the beginning of this century.

ALSO READ | Where India Stands In World Arms Bazaar As Defence Exports Reach All-Time High And $100 Bn Orders Likely In Next Decade

How Feb 2021 Takeover Of Myanmar By Military Junta Helped China

Recent developments on the Great Coco Islands can definitely be attributed to the military takeover of Myanmar. The February 2021 coup in Naypyidaw has come as a boon for China. The ruling National League For Democracy was proving to be a big obstruction in Chinese strategic ambitions to lay a strategic siege around the Bay of Bengal to observe and restrict Indian military activities. The dethronement of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi by Commander in Chief of defence forces Min Aung Hlaing has enabled the Chinese military to tighten their grip over the military junta, which is facing huge rebellion from the masses.

The brutal way of dealing with the anti-government agitationists has attracted widespread condemnation, which has led to its worldwide isolation and resulted in its over-dependence on Chinese military and economic support. In fact, there is a perception in the strategic circles that the military coup was engineered on the Chinese provocation and backing, as the military leaders of the Buddhist country would be easy to manipulate for its foreign and security policy. The Aung San Suu Kyi regime was proving to be unhelpful in the Chinese design to mark its presence in the Bay of Bengal region to keep an eye over Indian military activities. In fact, during Aung San regime, India and Myanmar developed strong bonds, though the Myanmar leader was cautious in getting too close to India in order not to antagonise its giant neighbour. However, many of Chinese big-ticket projects in Myanmar were either cancelled or kept under abeyance because her regime heeded the demands of local people opposing Chinse projects. Now, the Myanmar military requires weapons to crush the rebellion in the country, and the Chinese are happily extending such support in lieu of raw materials.

Over last two years, much water has flown in the river Irrawaddy as the Chinese have tightened its stranglehold over the Myanmar military junta. In the background of international outrage against the air attack on the Burmese protesters, the survival of military junta depends on Chinese backing. The entire world condemned the air action but the Chinese government kept mum.

ALSO READ | Why Self-Reliance In Defence Is A Strategic Imperative For India Now

Strategic Importance Of Great Coco Islands Near Andaman

The photographs of fresh construction images, relevant for current and future military operations, released by satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies has drawn the attention of western and Indian strategic community as the new extended 2,300-metre runway, suitable for fighter operations on the southern tip of Great Coco will facilitate a strong foothold for the Chinese military. Though the Myanmar authorities deny any Chinese presence on the Coco islands, situated on the tip of Andaman group of Islands, military analysts observe that such facility can only be built by China, as Myanmar military would not be requiring a close observation of Indian missile tests in the maritime region or any Indian naval activities. China also has an enduring interest in accessing the Indian Ocean through the China Myanmar economic corridor in order to bypass Malacca Strait. The corridor will enable China to get a land route shipping and direct energy imports into China’s fast emerging Yunnan province as an economic hub, adjoining Myanmar. In fact, the Chinese wanted to connect this economic corridor with proposed Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar economic corridor (BCIM), which could not take off because India did not show any interest. Chinese companies are presently engaged in big infrastructure projects, such as deepwater ports, basically to facilitate movement of large Chinese ships. The Myanmar military is compelled to provide security to these facilities.

According to British think tank Chatham House, the base, which Myanmar authorities have described it as their own facility developed by them, contains additional new structures like two new hangars, a new causeway, an accommodation bloc, a radar station in addition to a renovated runway earlier referred to as 1,300 metres long. The satellite imagery has also revealed that further land clearing work is going on, which indicates that new structures are to be constructed. The runway has also been widened to enable big transport aircraft to land.

The military facilities on Great Coco Island situated in the Bay of Bengal has serious strategic implications in the region as India intends to counter growing Chinese presence and influence in South Asian and Indian Ocean regions. The naval base will pose significant security challenge to India and its navy. The deep sea port on Myanmar coast, being built by the Chinese, will naturally host Chinese commercial ships, which can bypass Malacca Strait. The Myanmar port will prove to be a cheaper commercial and strategic alternative for China, and hence China’s deep interest in keeping Myanmar under military rule to promote its strategic and economic interests.
news.abplive.com

Is China Building 'Spy Base' Near Andamans? New Military Infra On Coco Islands And What It Mean

Myanmar has denied any military facilities built by China on Great Coco Islands, situated near Andamans. But the denial can be taken seriously only when Indian inspectors are allowed to visit the area
news.abplive.com news.abplive.com
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,089
13
31,709
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Is Myanmar building a spy base on Great Coco Island?​

New satellite imagery shows mysterious construction on an archipelago close to a strategic Indian navy outpost, write John Pollock and Damien Symon.


Myanmar’s Coco Islands in the Bay of Bengal have long been the subject of geopolitical intrigue and controversy among analysts, journalists, and policymakers across South Asia.
The most common allegation is that since the early 1990s, Myanmar has allowed a Chinese signals intelligence facility on the archipelago. Little evidence exists for such a facility, bar a heavily weathered radar station, but recent satellite photographs have raised concerns, especially for India, of increased activity on the islands.

The phantom Chinese intelligence post​

The islands are experiencing a steady makeover, with tell-tale signs of military modernization and facilities to support aircraft. Instead of the phantom Chinese intelligence post still prevalent in the popular imagination, the latest images reveal that Myanmar may soon be intending to conduct maritime surveillance operations from Great Coco Island, the largest in an isolated archipelago that lies just 55 kilometres north of India’s strategic Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Beijing has staked a large investment in Myanmar to access Indian Ocean sea lanes
Click to expand...
The photos from January 2023 by Maxar Technologies, which specializes in satellite imagery, show renewed levels of construction activity on Great Coco. Visible are two new hangars, a new causeway and what appears to be an accommodation bloc, all of which are visible in proximity to a freshly lengthened 2,300-metre runway and radar station. Visible as of late March on the southern tip of Great Coco, just beyond the causeway connecting the islands, is evidence of land clearing efforts indicating construction work to come.
The past two years of civil war in Myanmar have left it isolated internationally with the military junta, known as the Tatmadaw, increasingly fragile. Beijing has staked a large investment in the country via the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to access Indian Ocean sea lanes as a way to bypass the Strait of Malacca – which has acted as a critical sea lane for shipping destined for China’s east coast – and direct energy imports instead over land into China’s Yunnan province.

Satellite image of Great Coco Island, Myanmar territory

The runway: Initially a length of 1,300m, the runway on Great Coco Island has been extended over the last decade to reach its current reported length of 2,300m. The runway has also been widened as of January 2023, and there are clear signs of ongoing construction visible, with new hangars at the centre of the image and new buildings located in the north. A large pier is also visible. Photo: Maxar Technologies
Growing evidence suggests Myanmar’s military coup has increased Beijing’s influence in the country. With Myanmar’s armed forces struggling to control large swaths of the country and with the economy in freefall, China seems to be shoring up the regime and protecting its investments for now. Chinese companies are believed to be operating on the ground, building major infrastructure projects such as deep-water ports, while the junta is allocating the few troops it has left to protect them.
The militarization of the Coco Islands could pose a significant security challenge to India
Click to expand...
This has implications for India’s strategic interests in the region, as New Delhi seeks to counter China’s growing influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. With the Coco Island developments, India may soon face a new airbase close by in a country increasingly tied to Beijing.
The militarization of the Coco Islands by the Tatmadaw, combined with the wider Chinese developments occurring inland, could pose a significant security challenge to India and its navy. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide India’s Eastern Fleet strategic depth in the Bay of Bengal and command approaches to the Strait of Malacca.
Chinese commercial shipping could soon bypass the strait and offload their cargo in Myanmar, nullifying India’s advantage. Meanwhile an expanded airbase on Great Coco opens the possibility that India may soon have to contend with Tatmadaw eyes watching the movements of its warships.
Satellite image of hangars in construction on Great Coco Island, Myanmar territory

This satellite image shows that building work for two aircraft hangars next to the runway is being carried out. The width of the hangar appears to be close to 40 metres, limiting the list of aircraft it may eventually accommodate but opening the possibility for high-performance aircraft be stationed there. Photo: Maxar Technologies
There is another concern. If China were to further apply pressure to the Tatmadaw, leveraging naval intelligence acquired from surveillance flights from Great Coco for desperately needed economic investment, it would give Beijing a key regional advantage over New Delhi.
In the 1990s, stories around Great Coco went from extravagant to outlandish
Click to expand...
Fears that China could use Myanmar to monitor the Indian navy are not new, especially in the context of Great Coco. Conspiracy theories dominate the recent history of the Coco Island chain. Despite efforts to debunk them, they underpin almost all the conjecture around Great Coco, with any activity by Myanmar to reinforce its military presence seen as having a Chinese hand behind it. It is essential then to sort fact from fiction.
In the early 1990s, the first rumours emerged that the Chinese military had established a 45-50 metre antenna tower on Great Coco, equipped with signals intercept equipment. The timing broadly correlates with a warming of ties between Myanmar and Beijing following the 1988 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Yangon.
Satellite image of a causeway under construction, allegedly by China, linking the southern and northern ends of Great Coco Island, Myanmar territory

The causeway at the southern end of Great Coco Island can be seen under construction, connecting the tip of the main island to a neighbouring island. As of March 2023, land-clearing efforts are now visible on the smaller island, with a path leading from the causeway to a deforested area indicating the future extension of Great Coco’s facilities. Photo: Maxar Technologies
As with today, this period saw Myanmar isolated internationally and becoming a major export market for military equipment for Beijing in exchange for raw materials.
As the decade progressed the stories around Great Coco went from extravagant to the outlandish. The antenna tower was turned into a full signals intelligence post, manned by the People’s Liberation Army, and then evolved into stories of Beijing fully leasing the islands from Myanmar.
It was widely accepted that there was a signals intelligence base on Great Coco. There was just one problem
Click to expand...
Journalists in South Asia frequently ran stories of China tracking missile tests and launches by India’s space agency from Great Coco. High-ranking officials in New Delhi did little to dissuade the press of these notions. Indian officials cited alleged Chinese radar bases at Manaung Island, Hainggyi Island, Zar Dar Gyi Island, as well as Great Coco. The idea of a major Chinese presence in Myanmar’s islands percolated popular discourse in South Asia for more than a decade, with western analysts guilty of adding to the fever.
During the early 2000s, when talk of Beijing’s ‘string of pearls’ was at its height, Great Coco was always cited, and it was widely accepted that there was a signals intelligence base there. There was just one problem. No such base ever existed.
In 2005, Admiral Arun Prakash, India’s chief of naval staff, set the record straight, stating there was no Chinese military installation of any kind on Great Coco. That same year, Myanmar’s junta invited Indian defence officials to visit Great Coco, confirming the presence of an airstrip but no visible Chinese military presence. There were no radar dishes or antennae farms collecting information and probably never were.

Persistent rumours​

To this day rumours of a Chinese intelligence post persist, but the available evidence points to the facilities being operated by the Tatmadaw. Instead of a non-existent Chinese intelligence post, the Bay of Bengal may soon have to contend with an airbase hosting Myanmar’s air force.
Satellite shot of a radar station allegedly built by China on Great Coco Island, Myanmar territory

The radar station: Located south of the runway on Great Coco Island, construction reportedly started in 2014 with completion two years later. The station has been the subject of much conjecture and is routinely cited as the main site of China’s activity on Great Coco, but the evidence is far from clear as no other facilities are visible on the island. Photographed in January 2023, the green dome covers the radar system to keep it protected from both the environment (note the weathered surface of the dome) and counter-surveillance efforts. Photo: Maxar Technologies
This brings us to the present day. The salience of Great Coco and its utility as a base for aircraft to survey the Indian Ocean is growing. The recent photographs released by Maxar add to the body of evidence indicating that the facilities on Great Coco are steadily being upgraded. The runway has been lengthened and new hangars are being built, combined with a limited land reclamation project.
Image — Myanmar’s Great Coco Island has been the subject of speculation about a Chinese ‘spy base’ for decades. Photo: Maxar Technologies

With the Myanmar junta once again isolated by western sanctions and beset by instability from within, and with ties between Beijing and the West at their lowest since Tiananmen Square, the conditions mirror what was seen in 1988, but to a far greater extent. Myanmar’s junta has few friends left and the few assets it has are increasingly dependent on Chinese capital to sustain.
Great Coco is thus potentially a point of future leverage. Were Myanmar to get the base fully established, surveillance flights could track movements to and from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Given China’s well-established intelligence practices, local intelligence from Great Coco could find its way, either through espionage or consent, to Shanghai.
For India, Great Coco Island was in the past a place for outlandish theories. It may now become a real point of concern.
www.chathamhouse.org

Is Myanmar building a spy base on Great Coco Island?

New satellite imagery shows mysterious construction on an archipelago close to a strategic Indian navy outpost, write John Pollock and Damien Symon.
www.chathamhouse.org www.chathamhouse.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese High-Altitude Balloons Also Used Over Indian Military Bases
Replies
8
Views
691
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
B
US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targets jet fuel suppliers
Replies
0
Views
269
Black_cats
B
Vanguard One
Uncontacted tribes and an Indian military base. Did a ‘spy’ balloon snoop on the Andaman and Nicobar islands?
Replies
0
Views
380
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
W
Exclusive | From India's Easternmost Village to near LAC: Modi Govt Paves Way for 78-km Arunachal Road
Replies
2
Views
777
Hellfire2006
H
B
China Hosts Myanmar Junta and Bangladesh to Discuss Rohingya Repatriations
Replies
0
Views
189
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom