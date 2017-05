Baramulla: Bodies of the two militants that the army claimed to have killed in Uri sector on Thursday night were brought to the Gantamulla graveyard, where unidentified militants are buried, late on Friday night by the local police, apparently to bury the bodies under the cover of darkness. For the gravedigger who buried them and the locals who saw the burial were shocked to see that the slain men were both elderly, too old to be militants.A local who was present at the graveyard said that both the men who were buried were so old that they seemed to be in their 80s.The slain duo was buried in two graves that had been dug days ago for the two unidentified militants killed last week in Handwara area. Those militants were not brought to the graveyard for some reason. Their graves had been lying open since then.Locals of Gantamulla are now demanding that the army’s claim be investigated, as the men who were buried on Friday night were too aged to be militants.So these were the 'BAT' commandos the Indians claimed to have killed??