Militants Kill Two Policemen in IOK

Militants attack police party in J&K's Bandipora, 2 cops killed
Unidentified militants attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday. Two cops succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Ashraf Wani SrinagarDecember 10, 2021UPDATED: December 10, 2021 17:55 IST
Two policemen were killed after unidentified militants attacked a police party in Gulshan Chowk of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday afternoon.
Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar told India Today that two cops received bullets when militants attacked the police party.
They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment in a critical condition, the officer added.
However, both the policemen, identified as Mohd. Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad, succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
