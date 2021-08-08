Militants Kill Indian Policeman While a Soldier Dies in Fratricide

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Army man shot dead by colleague in Assam
The two, who were on duty, had engaged in a heated argument early on Saturday morning, following which Lance Naik Rajendra Prasad reportedly opened fire with his INSAS assault rifle and emptied the entire magazine on Lt Sanjay Chand, killing him on the spot.
www.indiatvnews.com
Militants open fire at policemen in Kashmir's Kulgam; one constable killed
The suspected militants took advantage of dense orchards nearby and fired "indiscriminately" at the policemen, who were busy managing traffic. One constable was killed in the attack.
www.indiatoday.in