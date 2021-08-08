What's new

Militants Kill Indian Policeman While a Soldier Dies in Fratricide

www.indiatvnews.com

Army man shot dead by colleague in Assam

The two, who were on duty, had engaged in a heated argument early on Saturday morning, following which Lance Naik Rajendra Prasad reportedly opened fire with his INSAS assault rifle and emptied the entire magazine on Lt Sanjay Chand, killing him on the spot.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com


www.indiatoday.in

Militants open fire at policemen in Kashmir's Kulgam; one constable killed

The suspected militants took advantage of dense orchards nearby and fired "indiscriminately" at the policemen, who were busy managing traffic. One constable was killed in the attack.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
