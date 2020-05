No Shia would ever do that.Shias love Omar Ibn Abdul Aziz RA for his devotion to Ahl ul Bayt despite being from Ummayads.He was the one who is credited for curbing the practice of cursing Imam Ali during Friday sermons which was initiated by first ruler of the Ummayad Empire.Omar Ibn Abdul Aziz per meri jan bhi kurban.The news being spread is by Pro Turkish freelance publishers only. The pictures being posted are from the date when there was a fire in the shrine.Please don't spread fake news and cause Sectarian hatred towards Shias.I request the mods to check the authenticity and respond to the post.