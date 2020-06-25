What's new

Militant Killed In Budgam Encounter Had Saved 19 Soldiers In 2014

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,576
1
9,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un , May Allah give him janna and freedom to the people of Kashmir. The green valley of Kashmir has been turned red with the blood of the Kashmiri martyrs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B 7 Militants Killed In Kashmir In 24 hours Kashmir War 0
Murgah Featured 13 personnel of Afghan NDS, ANDSF & their protected militants killed & wounded in IED attack Afghanistan Defence Forum 6
Areesh Featured 2 BLA Militants Killed in Kandahar Blast Pakistan's Internal Security 9
GlobalVillageSpace Afghan girl takes revenge for her parents death by killing Taliban militants Afghanistan Defence Forum 3
Areesh Army jawan killed in Pulwama encounter; militant shot dead Indian Defence Forum 8
Areesh CRPF Kills a 60 Years Old Civilian After a Militant Attack. Then Use his Grandson for Photo ops Indian Defence Forum 121
D Russia offered Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers – report World Affairs 0
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Russia denies paying militants to kill US troops Central & South Asia 0
Dariush the Great Featured Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says Russian Defence Forum 34
camelguy Joint operation kills at least 12 ISIS militants in Makhmour Middle East & Africa 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top