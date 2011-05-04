Milestone crossed, the last villages in Xinjiang Pamir mountains connected to China National Grid

China's continued investment in the construction of power supply infrastructure in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest has greatly benefited local villagers. With the completion of construction of a power grid project on Monday, Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County's Datong Township has eventually connected itself to the major power grid. It means that all the 1,535 households in 11 local villages which used to rely on photovoltaic power now have a stable power supply.

This marks the end to the 10 years state project of connecting every household with the National Power Grid.