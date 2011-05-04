What's new

Milestone crossed, the last villages in Xinjiang Pamir mountains connected to China National Grid

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
Milestone crossed, the last villages in Xinjiang Pamir mountains connected to China National Grid
China's continued investment in the construction of power supply infrastructure in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest has greatly benefited local villagers. With the completion of construction of a power grid project on Monday, Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County's Datong Township has eventually connected itself to the major power grid. It means that all the 1,535 households in 11 local villages which used to rely on photovoltaic power now have a stable power supply.

This marks the end to the 10 years state project of connecting every household with the National Power Grid.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
China is not blessed like US with flat and fertile lands all across the country, China has to deal with the world's highest mountains, deserts, barren inbabitable wilderness, which makes any infrastructure works extremely hard and difficult.

This great feat is almost humanly impossible.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
Milestone crossed, the last villages in Xinjiang Pamir mountains connected to China National Grid, this marks the end to the 10 years state project of connecting every household with the National Power Grid.

调整大小 95da48e43ae1398cba39fcc345f46e40.jpg

058f14b21196bdc8d5dd8a9fbe31c490.jpg





006ncSK8ly1gfsp72wilhj30u00k8gpb.jpg




db7a02c3ly1gg9ldnlt7yj20u00jztef.jpg

800.jpg

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
Milestone crossed, the last villages in Xinjiang Pamir mountains connected to China National Grid, this marks the end to the 10 years state project of connecting every household with the National Power Grid.
调整大小 6722607ftw1efey62gh64j21kw11x4i2.jpg

732f04fbgy1fxj82qf218j20qp0hswlv.jpg

732f04fbgy1fxj82qigzuj20qp0hs48t.jpg

732f04fbgy1fxj82qucfrj20u00gv17c.jpg

732f04fbgy1fxj82rbckpj20u00gvk80.jpg

db7a02c3ly1ga7ouv24u5j21400u0wix.jpg

调整大小 db7a02c3ly1ga7oubzk61j21hd0u0kjo.jpg
52be-irtymmv5766508.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang builds China's largest province-level power network
2020-08-14 08:44:16Xinhua

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has built the country's largest province-level power network, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

Some 71.7 billion yuan (about 10.33 billion U.S. dollars) has been invested in the region's power grid development during the 2016-2020 period, the company said.

Xinjiang has so far built 24 substations of 750-kilovolt or above and 60 power transmission lines with a total length of 8,261 km, thanks to accelerated power grid expansion in the past five years.

Xinjiang is rich in coal and wind power resources. Data from the local electricity trading center showed that Xinjiang now transmits electricity to 19 other Chinese province-level regions.

The expanded electricity network has made stable power supply a reality in many remote and poor areas in Xinjiang which used to rely on isolated solar power and hydropower grid.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,387
1
61,838
Country
China
Location
China
Optical fiber cables being connected along the the China National Grid in this region.

Optical fiber cables help villagers get connected from Pamir Plateau
Updated: Jun 12,2020 11:01 AM Xinhua

5ee2eff6c6d0a694566bcd2f.jpeg

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020, shows communication base stations at Tashkurgan, the Tajik autonomous county in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Located east of the Pamir Plateau, Tashkurgan averages over 4,000 meters above sea level. The remote villages in the county have few options to communicate with the outside world. To meet the demand of over 5,200 local residents for radio and television programs, the county started a project to connect optical fiber cables to homes this year. Currently, workers are pressing ahead with the project despite difficulties such as high altitude and complicated weather conditions. [Photo/Xinhua]

5ee2eff6c6d0a694566bcd31.jpeg

A worker installs optical fiber cables at Tashkurgan, the Tajik autonomous county in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, June 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

5ee2eff6c6d0a694566bcd33.jpeg

A villager watches the installation of optical fiber cables at Tashkurgan, the Tajik autonomous county in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, June 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]


5ee2eff6c6d0a694566bcd35.jpeg

A worker installs optical fiber cables at Tashkurgan, the Tajik autonomous county in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, June 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Optical fiber cables help villagers get connected from Pamir Plateau

english.www.gov.cn english.www.gov.cn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Milestone crossed, the last village in Xinjiang Pamir mountains hooked up to China National Grid China & Far East 10
beijingwalker Milestone crossed, full coverage of safe tapwater for households across Xinjiang China & Far East 2
Raj-Hindustani India crosses the 1 lakh (ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND) tests per day milestone and begins work on the next COVID-19 Coronavirus 13
Zibago Box Office: ‘Parey Hut Love’ Crosses 200 Million Milestone in Pakistan Members Club 2
Bilal9 Footwear Exports in Bangladesh cross historic milestone Bangladesh Defence Forum 19
Hamartia Antidote Dow Crosses Another Milestone, Topping 23,000 For The First Time World Affairs 0
C India Takes Pride of Place, Crosses $300 Billion FDI Milestone Central & South Asia 12
vivINDIAN Tejas Needs to Cross 6 Milestones in 15 Months Indian Defence Forum 90
selvan33 Fifth generation fighter crosses milestone Indian Defence Forum 35
sudhir007 Kaveri Crosses First Test Bed Milestone Indian Defence Forum 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top