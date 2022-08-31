What's new

Mikhail Gorbachev has passed away

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Mikhail Gorbachev: Last Soviet leader dies aged 91

The last Soviet leader, Mikahil Gorbachev, has died at the age of 91.

Mr Gorbachev came into power in 1985 and was recognised for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

The hospital where Mr Gorbachev died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.

Last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, dies aged 91

The hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.
What are your opinions on Mikhail Gorbachev and his legacy?

Wergeland

Wergeland

What are your opinions on Mikhail Gorbachev and his legacy?

In western Europe, He is regarded as a good guy that helped Soviet Unions opening up policy.

But to many Russians, he simply failed as a leader, some even characterizing him as a traitor.

The success, if you can say that, lies in his failure to reorganize the stagnant Soviet economy. Which led to the collapse of Soviet Union with the consequent anarchy, and looting of public wealth by future oligarchs.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

What are your opinions on Mikhail Gorbachev and his legacy?

Out of all the soviet leaders, he was the most pro-western and least patriotic of Russia. Continued the afghan war 5 years longer than it should have lasted. Wanted to integrate Russia with the rest of Europe/the West. Some claim that Gorbachev was an american/CIA asset. Came across as an intellect.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

When he took power, USSR was a proud and powerful global super power, when he died, USSR is no more. What foreigners think of him is meaningless, what matters is what Russians think of him.
 
VCheng

VCheng

What are your opinions on Mikhail Gorbachev and his legacy?

The decade of the 80s (plus a few years on either side) was a time of momentous change not just for Pakistan, but for the world as well. I was in Pakistan during that period and lived through all of those events up close and personal.
 

