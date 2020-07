Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr

23 July 2020Former heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson has announced a sensational comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.The 54-year-old has agreed to take on former pound-for-pound great Roy Jones Jr, 51, in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 12.Hall of Famer Jones Jr confirmed the bout had been agreed on his Instagram page.He wrote: "I am happy that this fight between me and Mike Tyson will happen! I was always ready and will be ready this time as well. I want all my fans to support me and tune in. Its gonna be epic."Jones also posted a video of the pair signing their contracts for the fight on his social media.Tyson and Jones have reportedly agreed to an eight-round bout, according to Yahoo Sports.Tyson has not fought since losing to Kevin McBridge on June 11, 2005. Meanwhile Jones hasn't fought since February 8, 2018.Footage has been posted of Iron Mike training in recent months, sparking rumours the former WBC champion could be heading for a return to the ring.It remains to be seen who is on the undercard of the fight.