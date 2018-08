When i said here that our party will win election and then evrything will change..many users did not believe it. They said we could do nothing. Migration is a fact bla bla. International law.Now we did win the election and since we have a lega nord interior minister we achieved alot. Numbers of migrants reaching Italy did sink down to zero.Since June Italy accepts no NGo ships anymore. We confiscated ships, arrested crew and now block even national ships.We send migerants back to Libya.Each day the libyan war lords we call" libyan coast guard" catch 800 migrants at their coast.1200 migrants drowned in the mediterranean just in last 4 weeks.The pressure went so high, that Tunisia was forced the accept a migrant ship yesterday.But also inside Italy much changed. gypsies camps get erased and the gypsies driven out of Italy. Our interior minister plans the expulsion of 600.000 unwanted persons from Italy.We break evry human rights and geneva conventions.Its strange for me, because the politics we now have were what i always dreamed about.Italy has fallen absolutely to the dark side of the force. So many suffer because of that. @HannibalBarca once said, that we will learn our lesson, when we win elections but he also said we will not win.Well... we did win Hanni and it feels greatI hope Tunisia will be avle to care for all those poor soulsTUNIS — Tunisia has agreed to accept a boat carrying around 40 African migrants stranded for two weeks off the country's coast after first allowing it to dock, the Red Crescent said on Tuesday.Monji Slim, an official of the Tunisian Red Crescent, said the boat will arrive on Wednesday morning in the southern port of Zarzis.Among the migrants are two pregnant women, he said, adding that aid and food had been already delivered to the vessel.The North African country had first argued Malta or Italy should accept the migrants, according to the Red Crescent.Rome called last month for migrant centers to be set up in Africa to stop a tide of asylum-seekers fleeing toward western Europe. Tunisia has rejected this proposal.At least 80 migrants died when their boat sank off the Tunisian coast in June, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in the North African country of recent years.Human traffickers are increasingly using Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading to Europe as the Libyan coast guard, aided by armed groups, has tightened controls.(Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)