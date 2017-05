Aligning with the global markets for 5G technology will be a journey full of roadblocks for India

and pointed out that backhaul will be a major challenge in the migration from existing networks to 5G with less than 20 per cent Indian networks running via fibre optic cables.

"One of the fundamental requirements for 5G is strong backhaul, which is simply not there and that is the most time consuming part and it is extremely expensive in today's condition in India,"

Backhaul is a network that connects cells sites to central exchange. Even if India is able to circumvent the challenges of standardisation and 5G truly becomes available by 2020, yet a good 5G network cannot be expected unless we have a reliable and strong backhaul.

In India, 80% of cell sites are connected through microwave backhaul, while under 20% sites are connected through fibre. Analysts say microwave backhaul has bandwidth issue since it uses traditional bands providing 300 Mbps of capacity, whereas fiber-based backhaul can offer unlimited capacity and low latency, a perquisite for 5G applications.

"We advocate that robust backhaul network is a must for 5G adoption. Otherwise, we will be ready technology-wise and spectrum-wise, but if our backhaul is not flexible and sufficiently available, that could be a bottleneck for 5G adoption,"