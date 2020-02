Migration remarks: Indian media blasts BJP, praises Bangladesh

Published at 07:29 pm February 19th, 2020

A layman’s knowledge about “millions of illegal immigrants” is mostly based on anecdotal evidence and hearsay like “it is known..,” “that vegetable vendor is from…” and “in the border areas…”



Beliefs and opinions, especially when not substantiated by facts, are hard to change.

In West Bengal, if there has been a massive entry of Bangladeshis into the state in recent decades, it should have led to a skyrocketing of the state’s population number and substantially set it apart from the rest of the country.



But, according to census data from 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011, the growth rate of West Bengal’s population has distinctly been less than the national average since the 1990s. This is true not only for the whole population, but also for both the Hindu and Muslim communities as indicated by the past two or three census figures.



This punctures the myth that West Bengal is bursting with a much larger-than-expected population because of Bangladeshi immigrants.