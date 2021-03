Wrong narrative? AFP & Reuters scrub story about 100,000 detained migrant children after UN says it happened on Obama’s watch Several news agencies have opted to delete a story stating that 100,000 migrant children were detained in US border facilities after the United Nations clarified that the number is years old, predating the age of Trump.

Did RT cover migrant children stories during trump era.Oh, here is one story... attacking friend of China - Obama.RT attacks Dems. Those who help anti-China trump, you get dinner with putin.RT is trump propaganda, founded by Mikhail Lesin, backed by putin and Kremlin to support neo-nazi far Reichers.