We are using resources effivciently



At present we have 45 MIG29 K



Only 24 mig29k are on Vikramditya carrier at one time



We keep over 20 on land as rotation and reserves = excellent idea in face of service issues of MIGS



These 20+ have deployed to Ladakh for several reasons



1, boost numbers

2. improve pilot experience in war like situation

3.compliment the massive air amarda amassed against china of SU30MKI MIRAGE2000 mig29upg JAGS APACHES CHINOOKS & C17 globemasters

4.check thre perfrmance of the mig29k in high altitude air patroling



ITS A GREAT MOVE BY INDIAN MILITARY

