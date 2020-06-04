MiG-35 undergoes integration acceptance test in Russian Air Force

MiG program director Musheg Baloyan told TASS: “MiG-35 is undergoing integration acceptance trials and has received a preliminary conclusion that allows producing the development batch of the aircraft. Pilots like the jet, which is easy to control and pardons many mistakes. We are timely resolving the problems exposed by operation”.Marketed as a 4++ generation jet fighter, the MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) is a further development of the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB fighters. It is essentially an upgraded variant of MiG-29KR. Many consider the MiG-35 a new name given by Mikoyan for marketing. The first prototype was a modification of the aircraft that previously served as a MiG-29M2 model demonstrator. Mikoyan first officially presented the MiG-35 internationally during the Aero India 2007 airshow but the first two serial production aircraft entered service in 2019.The single-seat version is designated MiG-35S and the two-seat version MiG-35UB. The fighter has vastly improved avionics and weapon systems than early variants of MiG-29, notably new precision-guided targeting capability and the uniquely designed optical locator system, which relieves the aircraft from relying on ground-controlled interception systems and enables it to conduct independent multirole missions. Serial production aircraft use a PESA radar and there is also an option available for AESA radar. The serial production aircraft does not have thrust vectoring control as previously planned.MiG Corporation proposed to the Defense Ministry to reequip the Swifts aerobatic team with new MiG-35 fighter jets, MiG program director Musheg Baloyan told TASS: “We have proposed to the Defense Ministry to equip Swifts with new jets. The approved state arms program stipulates the supplies of MiG-35. If the customer decides, we shall replace MiG-29 with new MiG-35,” he said. In May 2018, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Andrey Yudin said the Swifts, which currently fly MiG-29, will be armed with MiG-35 after acceptance trials are completed.The MiG-35's operational cost is reportedly 80% lower than that of the MiG-29, meaning replacing older medium jets with the new design could in the long term pay for itself.